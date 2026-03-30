Chargers’ Strong NFL Free Agency Move Hit With Heavy Criticism

There were a few no-brainer moves for the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL free agency this offseason.

One of those was signing a starting-caliber center to replace Bradley Bozeman, which Joe Hortiz did with Tyler Biadasz before the market even opened.

Arguably even more obvious and necessary, though, was getting Khalil Mack back at pretty much any price point.

The Chargers did just that, too, signing Mack to another one-year pact worth $18 million. It was an important move to get done, even before losing breakout pass-rusher Odafe Oweh to the open market.

And yet…the Chargers can’t please everyone.

Chargers accused of Khalil Mack mistake

Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are some obvious downsides with signing Mack again, namely the fact his production continues to fade with age. It’s a nice lump of change, too.

That is the crux of the argument for Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, who outlined each team’s most overpaid player and came up with Mack:

“The 35-year-old is back at a price of $18 million for 2026, which is extreme considering his limitations as an over-the-hill situational player who has been held to fewer than 10 sacks in six of his last seven campaigns.”

These things go beyond numbers sometimes, though. Jim Harbaugh and Co. wanted Mack back for his value to the locker room, too. It’s not like they don’t understand he’s on a slimmer snap count as he ages. And to his credit, it’s not like he’s asking for major money.

Speaking of money, for better or worse, the Chargers made it clear they weren’t going to play ball at the top of the edge market. Oweh got four years and $96 million. Starting in 2027, he’s a $27 million or more cap hit for three straight years.

And again, for better or worse, it’s not like the Chargers are doing anything else with the cash. They still have $48.6 million in cap space. Retaining a future Hall of Famer and beloved member of the franchise is one of the only major splashes they’re willing to make, it seems.

This is a conversation that will pop up again in one year’s time if Mack still wants to play, too. If all involved are lucky, the Chargers’ performance next season will make this look like a bargain, not anything close to an overpay.

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