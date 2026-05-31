NFL Free Agent's Arrival Fixes Chargers Biggest Issue and Rightfully Earns Praise

If there was one thing the Los Angeles Chargers were going to do this offseason, it would have been to fix the offensive line. Problems lay specifically on the interior, as the Chargers had inferior play basically every week. A mix of injuries caused plenty of lineup changes at all 5 positions.

The Bolts literally could not wait for the start of free agency, as they inked Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal the Friday before the official start of the league new year. They were able to do this due to the fact that Biadasz was released by the Washington Commanders and didn't have to wait until free agency to land with a new squad. After many speculated the Chargers would be in on top free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, they were able to land a new starting center for a fraction of the cost.

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They'll still have to hear about Linderbaum, as he signed a massive $81 million deal with the rival Las Vegas Raiders. Still, the Chargers are certainly happy about finding a new starting center for nearly a third of what Linderbaum signed for.

Biadasz will now join an offensive line that includes bookend tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. While the interior still has some questions, Biadasz won't be one of them.

Mike Sando of the Athletic wrote that the Chargers signing Biadasz was his favorite move of their offseason.

Tyler Biadasz signing earns Chargers high praise

Tyler Biadasz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's easy to see why, as Biadasz will fill a major hole for the Bolts in 2026 and beyond. He allowed just 3 sacks and 0 quarterback hits for the Commanders last season, a major upgrade over Bradley Bozeman.

"The Chargers needed to stabilize the middle of their offensive line and seemed to upgrade from incumbent Bradley Bozeman by signing Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal," Sando wrote. "It’s not a home run signing for the Chargers, but something had to be done."

As Sando said, it's not an attractive signing by any means, as is almost every offensive line addition. If everything goes right, Chargers fans will be celebrating what could be a genuis move down the line. Biadasz doesn't need to be an All-Pro type of player for this to be considered a win for the Chargers.

Giving Justin Herbert adequate time in the pocket and limiting pressure from up the middle will be the key deciding factor on whether investing in Biadasz was worth it.