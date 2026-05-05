One Free Agent the Chargers Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft featured multiple trade downs, which yielded added draft capital that will help solidify this roster and insulate the Bolts from facing the fate former Chargers teams have faced: the injury bug.

The 2025 NFL Draft saw a similar approach, with the Chargers taking two receivers and a tight end to help their receiving room, which was completely decimated the year prior. Now going into 2026, the Chargers' four new offensive linemen selected will be important depth that the Chargers desperately needed the year prior.

However, one spot remains wide open for a free agent to come in and sign...immediately. That is cornerback, a position that the Chargers lost Benjamin St-Juste to the Green Bay Packers and did nothing to replace the snaps he played in 2025.

Rasul Douglas to the Chargers Makes Too Much Sense

Rasul Douglas has long been linked with the Chargers, dating back to his stint with the Green Bay Packers, where he solidified himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the entire NFL. Midway through 2023, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he continued his prowess as a veteran DB who can learn a new system and thrive.

After 2024 with the Bills, Douglas played 2025 for the Miami Dolphins. He is now a free agent looking for his next team at age 31. Signing 31-year-old cornerbacks is usually a signing that is either frowned upon due to the impending cliff occurring for older defensive backs or done out of desperation.

Rasul Douglas is your AFC Defensive Player of the Week🔥 pic.twitter.com/jtonA9lcJ7 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) December 10, 2025

Douglas seems like an outlier (due to his playstyle and multiple years on different teams) and would play the same snaps seen from St-Juste the year before. The Chargers coaching staff knows how to get the best out of players, as seen by St-Juste's career resurgence in 2025. Why not Douglas as well?

The Bolts' current depth chart at cornerback is Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Donte Jackson, Deane Leonard, Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers. Leonard, Reed and Rogers are extremely inexperienced in regard to defensive snaps, and if one of the starting trio of Still, Hart or Jackson were to get hurt, the Chargers would be likely to play a defensive back that could easily be a glaring red target for opposing offenses to attack weekly.

Should the Chargers spend the expected 1 year, $4 million contract to add Douglas to their championship hopeful roster?

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