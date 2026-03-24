Post-Free Agency 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Land Elite Weapon and Extra Beef

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have narrowed their attention to finalizing draft preparations following the first two weeks of free agency. Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office prefer to operate quietly and maintain secrecy in their pre-draft dealings and meetings. However, on occasion, news will slip of private pre-draft visits or pro-day attendance.

A big private pre-draft visit was reported for the Chargers as they are reportedly set to host Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. Wide receiver is not a glaring need for the Chargers but there has been significant smoke around the Chargers digging into the wide receiver market in free agency, the trade market as well as the draft. With only five selections in the upcoming draft, assuming no trades, what would a draft class led by a wide receiver look like? Let's explore a mock opening with a wide receiver.

Source: The Los Angeles Chargers will host Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion for a 30 visit.



Potential option at 22 for GM Joe Hortiz. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 24, 2026

7 Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, pick 22: WR KC Concepcion

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Do the Chargers need a wide receiver in the first round? No, but it produces a duo that strikes fear into opposing defensive back rooms.

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is the definition of a weapon. He was awarded as the most versatile player in the country in 2025. Concepcion is an elite returner and threat with the ball in his hands. He possesses top of the food chain change of direction, acceleration and burst to go along with elite deep ball tracking.

He has become a very good route runner and is always a threat after the catch. His top-end speed may not be on the same level as previous Miami Dolphins wide receivers under Mike McDaniel, but he hits top speed almost instantly and will use his burst to get open.

Ok...this is the second game where Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion faced a potential first round corner. He's winning.

Credit to Brandon Cisse for at least staying close in trail, but Concepcion stacks him quick, then takes a big hit and still makes the catch. pic.twitter.com/rcUqbIE6JA — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 22, 2026

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is going to be a problem if paired with the right offense.

Watch this matchup 1v1 against Mansoor Delane. Look at the burst and acceleration from Concepcion after he releases 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTHJeUuPF3 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 16, 2026

Concepcion has a few dropped passes on his resume but they are almost entirely tied to his quick game and run after the catch opportunities and simply going too quickly. He hauled in 66 percent of his contested catches in 2025.

Pairing Concepcion and Ladd McConkey and the rest of the Chargers' receiving corps would provide a versatile and dangerous combination to stress opposing defenses and create additional space to operate.

Round 2, pick 55: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

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This is not a Michigan and Jim Harbaugh pick. Technically, it is, but Derrick Moore has been a monster off the edge for the Wolverines, and he has history with the Chargers coaching staff. He would immediately be able to fill the third edge role with speed and power. He is also a very good run defender and could develop into a well-rounded starting edge rusher.

#Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore is one of the most intriguing day 2 edge rusher prospects this year.



10 sacks and 41 pressures this past season, good size and overall power profile, limited pass rush moves but very strong bull rusher. pic.twitter.com/yHjY43Vwo8 — Andy (@AndyyNFL) February 18, 2026

Round 3, pick 86: Offensive tackle/guard Kage Casey

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Boise State's anchor at left tackle Kage Casey is widely projected to move inside to guard in the NFL. He is a strong pass protector with the anchor to handle interior defensive linemen and the power they bring to the table. As a run blocker he excels on initial contact and will stick with blocks creating additional opportunities for runners to find an extra seam.

A wide zone offense requires guards to track down second-level defenders with efficiency and accuracy on the move. Casey has proven he can track second-level defenders at a high level and can reach defensive linemen on the move.

Boise State Left Tackle Kage Casey is widely projected to move to guard but could play OT if needed.

He is a good pass protector, sees games and stunts well and has a strong anchor to handle interior defensive lineman.

Scoop blocks and climbing as a run blocker is no problem. pic.twitter.com/zjdckndViQ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 24, 2026

Round 4, pick 123: Center/guard Jager Burton

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Jager Burton has played both left and right guard as well as center at Kentucky. He possesses elite traits for a wide zone offensive lineman. While he may be scheme-specific, Burton would fit perfectly along the Chargers' offensive line. Burton did not surrender a sack or a quarterback hit in 2025

Kentucky C Jager Burton continues to grow on me through this process. Reportedly hit a 4.45 short shuttle according to some at his pro day pic.twitter.com/b1iHqs8x7x — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 13, 2026

Round 6, pick 204: Cornerback Domani Jackson

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If the Chargers coaching staff has proven one thing, they have proven they can get the best out of defensive backs with coach Steve Clinkscale guiding the room. Alabama's Domani Jackson did not have the year anyone was hoping for in 2025. He was once one of the highest-rated recruits in the country and still brings elite athleticism to the table.

Alabama CB Domani Jackson #1 comes in at 6’1”, 201 pounds and plays with a physicality I love to watch in corners. He does a great job making contact and flipping his hips to run with the WR up field, getting his head around too pic.twitter.com/OVqYDR2Zio — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) August 14, 2025

Jackson needs development but his 2024 film proved he can produce like an elite press-man corner. At the very least, in the sixth round, the Chargers would secure another top-level athlete for the Chargers coaching staff to build and work with.