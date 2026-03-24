Post-Free Agency 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Land Elite Weapon and Extra Beef
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The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have narrowed their attention to finalizing draft preparations following the first two weeks of free agency. Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office prefer to operate quietly and maintain secrecy in their pre-draft dealings and meetings. However, on occasion, news will slip of private pre-draft visits or pro-day attendance.
A big private pre-draft visit was reported for the Chargers as they are reportedly set to host Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. Wide receiver is not a glaring need for the Chargers but there has been significant smoke around the Chargers digging into the wide receiver market in free agency, the trade market as well as the draft. With only five selections in the upcoming draft, assuming no trades, what would a draft class led by a wide receiver look like? Let's explore a mock opening with a wide receiver.
7 Round NFL Mock Draft
Round 1, pick 22: WR KC Concepcion
Do the Chargers need a wide receiver in the first round? No, but it produces a duo that strikes fear into opposing defensive back rooms.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is the definition of a weapon. He was awarded as the most versatile player in the country in 2025. Concepcion is an elite returner and threat with the ball in his hands. He possesses top of the food chain change of direction, acceleration and burst to go along with elite deep ball tracking.
He has become a very good route runner and is always a threat after the catch. His top-end speed may not be on the same level as previous Miami Dolphins wide receivers under Mike McDaniel, but he hits top speed almost instantly and will use his burst to get open.
Concepcion has a few dropped passes on his resume but they are almost entirely tied to his quick game and run after the catch opportunities and simply going too quickly. He hauled in 66 percent of his contested catches in 2025.
Pairing Concepcion and Ladd McConkey and the rest of the Chargers' receiving corps would provide a versatile and dangerous combination to stress opposing defenses and create additional space to operate.
Round 2, pick 55: Edge rusher Derrick Moore
This is not a Michigan and Jim Harbaugh pick. Technically, it is, but Derrick Moore has been a monster off the edge for the Wolverines, and he has history with the Chargers coaching staff. He would immediately be able to fill the third edge role with speed and power. He is also a very good run defender and could develop into a well-rounded starting edge rusher.
Round 3, pick 86: Offensive tackle/guard Kage Casey
Boise State's anchor at left tackle Kage Casey is widely projected to move inside to guard in the NFL. He is a strong pass protector with the anchor to handle interior defensive linemen and the power they bring to the table. As a run blocker he excels on initial contact and will stick with blocks creating additional opportunities for runners to find an extra seam.
A wide zone offense requires guards to track down second-level defenders with efficiency and accuracy on the move. Casey has proven he can track second-level defenders at a high level and can reach defensive linemen on the move.
Round 4, pick 123: Center/guard Jager Burton
Jager Burton has played both left and right guard as well as center at Kentucky. He possesses elite traits for a wide zone offensive lineman. While he may be scheme-specific, Burton would fit perfectly along the Chargers' offensive line. Burton did not surrender a sack or a quarterback hit in 2025
Round 6, pick 204: Cornerback Domani Jackson
If the Chargers coaching staff has proven one thing, they have proven they can get the best out of defensive backs with coach Steve Clinkscale guiding the room. Alabama's Domani Jackson did not have the year anyone was hoping for in 2025. He was once one of the highest-rated recruits in the country and still brings elite athleticism to the table.
Jackson needs development but his 2024 film proved he can produce like an elite press-man corner. At the very least, in the sixth round, the Chargers would secure another top-level athlete for the Chargers coaching staff to build and work with.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.