Mock Draft Breakdown: Expert Gives Chargers Fantasy Scenario with 7 Round Mock

The NFL offseason is building towards the climax that is the NFL draft. With less than one month away experts, analysts, beat writers, content creators and fans are pumping out mock drafts with their favorite prospect fits.

At this time, teams around the NFL have all but completed their draft evaluations on prospects with possible exception of some position coaches still finalizing their film evaluations. The focus for most of the NFL is their draft strategy and stacking their board.

Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper of the Athletic released his mock draft 2.0 earlier this week and he gave the Chargers several prospects that I have been banging the table for for some time now and feel they would be excellent fits. Let's explore a few of the selections and why they would be a fit for the Chargers.

Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane, guard from Penn State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Penn State's All-American guard Olaivavega Ioane is the best guard in this upcoming class, full stop. His name is pronounced Oh-lai-vah-venga Yoh-ah-nay. Ioane is a hulking and athletic guard who stonewalled some of the best defensive linemen in the country in 2025.

Daniel Popper has the Chargers taking him with the 22nd overall pick in the first round. He is absolutely worthy of a first-round pick. The odds of Ioane falling to 22 are slim to none. In most drafts, the top interior offensive lineman comes off the board in the early teens. In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick and Ioane is arguably a better prospect.

The #Chargers may look to add a Guard early in the next draft. Penn State's LG Olaivavega "Vega" Ioane is one of the few guard prospects that will likely end up in that consideration. I was watching this film to get eyes on Oregon's DT A'Mauri Washington and it turned into the… pic.twitter.com/1lTEFbdn0A — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 15, 2025

If Ioane somehow made it to 22, the Chargers should run full speed, running over anyone in their way, to the podium with a draft card for Ioane. Ioane not only is an awesome football player, he is well regarded for his high character and work ethic off the field as well and would be a home run selection. Unfortunately, he will likely be long gone.

Brenen Thompson, wide receiver Mississippi State

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The arrival of Mike McDaniel as new offensive coordinator has opened up imaginations of what players he may be able to creatively use with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing passes. Daniel Popper mocked Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson to the Chargers in the fourth round, and this would be an awesome and realistic match.

Thompson is tiny, there is no getting around it. He measured in at the combine at 5'9 164lbs. But, by comparison, Thompson is nearly the same size as the current Chargers wide receiver and returner Derius Davis and is listed as an inch taller.

Thompson is not what you would expect from such a small receiver. He is scrappy, he is not afraid to block and gives significant effort as a blocker. Where he excels is using his speed. He ran a 4.26 second forty yard dash at the combine and it shows in the way he plays. As a deep threat, Thompson tracks passes over his shoulder like an elite center fielder. He is also a good and sudden route runner and utilizes the threat of his speed to set up his routes.

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson may be the fastest prospect in this draft class. He is scrappy and willing to block despite his size.

Such a good deep ball tracker and very quick in and out of breaks. pic.twitter.com/Jf6Xe4Cgzi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 12, 2026

Having a field-stretching threat like Thompson would open up everything underneath for the Chargers on plays where he is featured. Defensive backs are keenly aware of Thompson's speed and with McDaniel mastering the art of getting fast wide receivers off the line of scrimmage without being jammed, Thompson could excel in the Chargers offense.