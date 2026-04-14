NFL Mock Draft Has Chargers Grabbing Jaylen Waddle Comparison and It Makes Perfect Sense

The NFL Draft is 10 days away and the Los Angeles Chargers need to have a high hit rate. The reason being is that they have just five picks to work with. After an uneventful offseason where they still haven't seriously addressed some key holes, it appears the Chargers will head into the draft looking to fill them.

For the second consecutive year, they've landed the No. 22 overall pick in the first round. Here's a look at all of the Chargers' picks:

Round 1, Pick 22

Round 2, Pick 55

Round 3, Pick 86

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 6, Pick 204

Sitting without a fifth-round pick will hurt, as basically an entire round will pass without the Chargers selecting a new player. The absence of a seventh-rounder is notable as well.

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Still, the Chargers have the opportunity to add a solid player next Thursday night. While this class has been deemed as weak, the Bolts need to add an immediate impact player at No. 22. They could very well continue to build the offensive line by selecting a guard, but could they opt for a new weapon?

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports had the Chargers doing just that in his brand new mock draft. It's a pick that resembles a Jaylen Waddle-type presence in Mike McDaniel's offense.

Chargers grab Waddle-esque WR in new mock draft

KC Concepcion | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pereles had the Chargers select Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion at No. 22 overall.

"Receivers go back to back at No. 21 and No. 22, and I love the fit of KC Concepcion in Los Angeles. He has earned comparisons to Jaylen Waddle, and guess who just thrived in Mike McDaniel's offense? Jaylen Waddle. Plugging Concepcion into the slot would be a great help for Justin Herbert."

As it is with most prospects, Concepcion is coming off of his best collegiate season. Last year for the Aggies, he caught 61 passes for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns (led conference). Concepcion spent the first two years in college at North Carolina State, where he had 124 catches for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns on 10.5 yards per reception.

People have gone back and forth on whether Concepcion will land in Round 1 or slip into Day 2. If he's garnering Jaylen Waddle comparisons, the Chargers need to make sure he's on the team by the end of Thursday night. McDaniel would love to have a receiver that resembles Waddle in LA.

Concepcion's elite agility will make him an instant playmaker on a Chargers offense that lacks that in the receiver room.