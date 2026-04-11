LA Chargers' Most Controversial Draft Targets: Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor

The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of offensive line depth and potentially a starting guard. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was very clear during his latest press conference at the annual owners meeting in Phoenix that the Chargers would be looking to add competition to the room.

The Chargers are replacing their entire interior offensive line this offseason and are additionally waiting to welcome back both of their bookend tackles from serious season-ending injuries last season. Los Angeles signed veteran center Tyler Biadasz to take over the starting center responsibilities from retired Bradley Bozeman. They also signed free agent guard Cole Strange to presumably take over one of the starting guard spots, leaving competition for at least one spot and shedding light on the type of lineman the Chargers will look for in the draft.

When the Chargers should target a guard

The Chargers offensive line allowed a historically bad level of pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert in 2025. Herbert was under pressure and a constant barrage of free rushers through the middle of the line all season long.

The Chargers coaching staff and front office have continued to profess a commitment to protecting their franchise quarterback. Adding a top rookie should be in alignment with that commitment. Not adding a rookie into the mix early, in the first few rounds, is a mistake they cant afford to make.

Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor

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Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is a massive human being. He has anchored Alabama's offensive line at left tackle since he stepped onto the field as a true freshman and he will be drafted at only 20 years old.

Proctor is an incredible athlete, especially when you factor in his size at 6'7 ", 352 lbs at the NFL combine. Several national draft analysts have mocked Proctor to the Chargers in the first round. Highlighting his natural abilities and projection to be able to play guard or tackle. Why would Proctor be considered controversial or polarizing for the Chargers with this kind of hype?

Proctor, throughout his collegiate career, has had massive potential, and his traits have been otherworldly. However, his on-field performance has been inconsistent and scattered. His highlights are awesome, his pure size and power are jaw-dropping, but his technique is far behind the traits. Check out my full profile on him here.

Following his freshman season, Proctor transferred to Iowa to play for Kirk Ferentz and the NFL offensive line factory the Hawkeyes possess. However, the scheme at Iowa and culture were not a match, he struggled and quickly returned to Alabama. The Chargers with Mike McDaniel will run a very similar scheme to Iowa putting his fit into question.

Proctor, as a tackle has been far from dominant. He has been credited with yielding 17 sacks and 72 pressures across three seasons at Alabama. He reportedly also weighed nearly 400lbs early in the 2025 college season and has had to work the extra weight off to prepare for the NFL. If accurate, this means heading into his final college season to prepare for the NFL, he came in significantly overweight.

If the Chargers are to be contenders, they need an immediate impact player in the first round with only five picks. Proctor may have traits and potential, but as a prospect, he has a long road ahead of him to reach his potential ceiling. Anyone who is sure that he can succeed as a guard or in a wide zone scheme is simply selling the unrealized best-case scenario.

Overall, Proctor would have been a better fit for Greg Roman's offense. He has never played guard before, and while he is athletic for his size, the guards in Mike McDaniel's scheme are required to move and hunt down second-level defenders. The Chargers potentially targeting such a potential boom or bust prospect in the first round is nerve-racking.