Chargers Mock Draft Features Gamble on Controversial Prospect That Just Isn't Worth Risk

The Los Angeles Chargers have one more week to finalize their draft plans. Sitting at No.22 overall for the second consecutive year, there's plenty of avenues the Chargers can take with their first-round pick. In fact, the Bolts have went offense with their last 6 first-round selections, starting with Justin Herbert in 2020. Their last defensive selection was Jerry Tillery in 2019.

Could the Chargers break the streak this year? Most of the attention this offseason has been placed on the offense and rightfully so. They still need another starter or two along the offensive line, along with a new weapon for Herbert. However, the Chargers may not have the privilege of landing a top offensive talent that late into day 1.

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They could add another pass rusher, as the departure of Odafe Oweh leaves them with Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today released a new mock draft that had the Chargers doing exactly that, but for a prospect with plenty of red flags.

Chargers grab pass rusher with baggage in new mock draft

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pass rushers are usually one of the best prospects to draft early due to their immediate impact. However, the Chargers shouldn't reach for one just to add a third rusher to their rotation. Middlehurst-Schwartz had the Bolts select Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor at No.22 overall.

"Beyond identifying a potential successor for 35-year-old Khalil Mack, the Chargers demonstrated last year that their defense works best when they have a formidable third edge rusher in their rotation. With Odafe Oweh off to Washington, Mesidor can step in to keep Mack fresh with his pro-ready approach to pass-rushing."

Middlehurst-Schwartz is correct by saying that Mesidor is pro-ready. That's due to his extensive college career that began in 2020. Yes, Mesidor will be the final draftee from the COVID era. He began his collegiate career at West Virginia, before transferring to Miami in 2022, where he spent 4 seasons with the Hurricanes.

Why was Mesidor in college for so long? His injury history tells the entire story, as we broke down recently.

"Mesidor's age is a factor in how he is viewed," Thomas Martinez wrote. "His injury history is much more concerning. Mesidor suffered a foot injury in 2022, which he played through at West Virginia, before suffering season-ending ligament injuries in his foot that required surgery in 2023, which bled into the 2024 season. Mesidor injured his foot again in 2025 and missed a game. Additionally, he had shoulder surgery following the 2021 season."

Mesidor just turned 25 years old, meaning there's a sizable age gap between him and most of the other draft prospects. He had 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss at Miami last season, certainly an impressive campaign playing next to Rueben Bain.

However, is it worth it for the Chargers to grab an older prospect with an injury history? Probably not.