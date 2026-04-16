Chargers Robbed By Steelers in Mel Kiper's Mock Draft, But the Pivot is a Winner

The Los Angeles Chargers are one week away from adding a premier player during the NFL Draft. With just five picks in total this year, the Chargers need to make sure their evaluations were correct all offseason. Honestly, they've been slightly passive when it came to free agency once again.

They were able to fill a major hole early on, adding center Tyler Biadasz to fortify the interior offensive line. There's still issues, though, as the Chargers arguably don't have a starting-level guard on the roster. They re-signed Trevor Penning and added Cole Strange, formerly of the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Those two shouldn't be looked upon as starters.

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Of course, post-draft signings are possible, as the Chargers could certainly look into a veteran such as Kevin Zeitler. With the way things stand currently, it'd be shocking if they don't come away with at least 1 offensive lineman in this year's draft.

Well-known draft analyst Mel Kiper released his newest mock draft, unfortunately with the Chargers missing out on a top guard prospect that would instantly improve their front five. However, Kiper's backup plan for the Bolts wasn't so bad.

Chargers get burned by Steelers, still land star DT in Mel Kiper mock draft

Peter Woods | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The player the Chargers miss out in this scenario is Olaivavega Ioane, who the Steelers selected at No.21 overall. "That sound you hear is the Chargers' brain trust collectively slamming the war room table when the Steelers snagged Ioane one pick before the team came on the clock," Kiper said.

Kiper had the Chargers pivot to the other side of the trenches, selecting Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. "Woods could be a long-term fixture at 3-technique," Kiper wrote. "He's as strong as they come, and he'd help plug the middle against the run and try to tap into his pass-rushing potential as he gets acclimated in the pros."

Many fans would question why the Chargers would even entertain bolstering the trenches even more. They signed veteran Dalvin Tomlinson, who has some pass-rushing ability along with stopping the run. Still, Woods highlights a weak defensive tackle class and would immediately be a force to be reckoned with along the Chargers' front.

In 2025, Woods had 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks. The season prior was his best, accumulating 8.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 11 games.

A trio of Teair Tart, Tomlinson and Woods on the inside would be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.