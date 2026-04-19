NFL Mock Draft Shocks With Chargers-Chiefs Trade, But Blueprint for LA Makes Sense

The idea the Los Angeles Chargers could look to trade down during the NFL draft isn’t a new one.

After all, the Chargers only have five draft picks in this year’s event due to past trades made by the front office. The needs seem to outweigh the number of picks.

One could argue the Chargers need multiple starters on the interior offensive line still, they have yet to make any notable changes to wideout for Mike McDaniel’s offense and they could use help at every level of the defense as they shift from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary at coordinator.

But…the idea of the Chargers striking a trade with their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL draft…

…that’s a new and bold (and fun) one.

Chargers, Chiefs NFL mock draft trade analysis

Kayden McDonald | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The above isn't meant to suggest division rivals can’t strike trades. But there’s an expectation of divisional tax that comes with any deal like that.

So, a Chargers-Chiefs trade during a seven-round mock draft from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is pretty interesting.

There, the Chargers trade out of the No. 22 spot and give up a fourth-round pick, too, moving down to No. 29 in the first round and getting back the Chiefs’ third-round pick.

At No. 29, the Chargers take Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, with Reuter writing the following: “The Chargers have a need on the interior defensive line, so adding a plus run defender like McDonald makes a lot of sense.”

In the second round at No. 55, the Chargers then hit the offensive line with Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge.

In the third round with two picks, the Chargers move like this:

No. 74: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

No. 86: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

While it’s a little polarizing to see the Chargers helping out an AFC West rival via trade, the idea of a move down the board, in principle, remains the same.

Here, the Chargers add more picks in the top 50. They add to the defensive line in the first round to help out Teair Tart. In the second round, they grab an offensive lineman who might be able to start right away next to new starting center Tyler Biadasz.

Then, in the third round, they get a cornerback to future-proof themselves around veteran Donte Jackson and an edge rusher to boost the rotation right now while also future-proofing themselves for life after Khalil Mack.

Onlookers might want to swap out actual trade partners and draft selections in this scenario, but the idea remains the same: This could end up being very close to what a Chargers trade down the board looks like during the first round on Thursday.

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