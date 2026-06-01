Observations from Chargers OTAs: Mike McDaniel May be Borrowing from Sean McVay, Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers are going through a complete overhaul of the offense after disappointing finishes in back to back years in the playoffs. The Chargers hired offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to replace Greg Roman and bring a new vision to Los Angeles for Justin Herbert and the offense.

Mike McDaniel brings scheme variety and versatility wherever he has coached and tailors the offense to the available personnel. The Chargers have telegraphed the big concepts of the offense that will change in large part by the new players that have been brought to the roster. From the few organized team activities that media have had access to, although a limited snapshot, we can start to see wrinkles of what Mike McDaniel is up to.

The Rams, Sean McVay and 13 personnel

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel is from the Mike Shanahan tree of offense. The system is implemented across the NFL with multiple successful offensive minds rooted in the original Shanahan system. McDaniel was the wide receivers coach in Washington DC on a staff that also had Rams head coach Sean McVay, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

All the coaches mentioned have put together innovative versions of offense for their respective teams. McVay however has been at the forefront of pushing boundaries and responding to defensive schematics as defensive coordinators around the NFL adjust to cutting edge offenses.

NFL defenses have increasingly shifted from base defenses to include personnel groupings with extra defensive backs, most commonly nickel packages. Offensive coordinators have shifted to respond and create mismatches.

The Los Angeles Rams have gone slightly crazy with their tight end room, loading up on talent with a tight end room entering the off-season program that is six players deep. McVay ran 13 personnel in 2025 an outrageous 30.48 percent of the time with the highest EPA out of the grouping in the NFL with no close second. Numbered personnel groupings refer to the number of running backs and tight ends on the field, with the first number corresponding to the running backs and the second to the tight ends.

Mike McDaniel borrowing from McVay

May 19, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams' three tight end sets put opposing defenses into a schematic nightmare. The NFL is also a copycat league and it would make sense that a former colleague, in this case Mike McDaniel, saw the success of the Rams 13 personnel and decide to borrow some of the concept. This may be the reason David Njoku has entered the picture for the Chargers.

Many of the members of the media that were present to watch OTAs, including the Chargers own Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre, mentioned the Chargers trio of tight ends Charlie Kolar, Oronde Gadsden II and new addition Njoku on the field together.

There have been some questions regarding the pairing of Njoku with incumbent Oronde Gadsden II given their similar skillsets from fans and members of the media. It very well be a non-issue when the offense rounds into form and McDaniel deploys 13 personnel looks, especially in the redzone. The Rams utilized 13 personnel at an even higher rate in the redzone at 36.76 percent where the league average was only 6.72 percent. The Chargers have struggled in the redzone over the past few years, 13 personnel may be the formula to solve the riddle.