Predicting Every Chargers Primetime Game and Opponent

When it comes to the NFL schedule release and the Los Angeles Chargers, one has to think a handful of primetime games are on the way.

Those Chargers have a big NFL schedule wishlist, which includes some national exposure via primetime games.

The Chargers, after all, are a hot item with Jim Harbaugh at head coach and now Mike McDaniel in town as the offensive coordinator and tabbed as the guy to bring Justin Herbert to new heights.

Last year, the Chargers opened the season in Brazil and beat Kansas City to start a playoff push. This year, the Chargers aren’t on any of the international games, but should be given a few games in the national spotlight.

NFL schedule release primetime predictions for Chargers

Week 5, Thursday Night Football: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9, Sunday Night Football: @ Buffalo Bills

Week 14, Monday Night Football: @ Miami Dolphins

Talk about a nice bit of schedule projections for the Chargers.

The NFL has to get the Chargers and Chiefs in front of a national audience at least once in 2026. Herbert going against Patrick Mahomes is a money matchup. The Chiefs are trying to prove they’re all the way back after last year’s disappointment, too.

Not only that, the Chargers nearly swept the entire AFC West last year before shutting down players in the season finale ahead of the playoffs. That’s a point of bragging and a storyline the national side can circle.

Jim Harbaugh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond that, the Chargers getting two East Coast primetime games is more than ideal. Traveling from the West Coast isn’t that big of a deal when there's extra time like this.

Herbert going against Josh Allen in Buffalo for the first time since his rookie year would be must-see television. That’s especially this late in the schedule when both teams figure to be in the playoff race. Bonus points for the new stadium thing going on for the Bills, too.

Hard to say if the Miami Dolphins would be in the playoff hunt by Week 14 (fine, probably not), but seeing McDaniel get a crack at the team that just fired him would be fun. The Chargers signed former Dolphins players like Cole Strange and Alec Ingold, creating other revenge-game narratives.

The nice part about those latter two primetime games is that a bye week could be tucked behind either one, easing the burden of the big travel hurdles, too.

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