Ranking Every Game on the Chargers Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

With the schedule finally released upon us, it is much easier to get a clear picture of how the Chargers' 2026 schedule is going to look, even barring more signings that are sure to come in classic Joe Hortiz fashion into training camp.

The Chargers have the ninth-hardest schedule, a ranking that is based on opponents' 2025 win percentage. But with an offense that is coached by Mike McDaniel and quarterback play by Justin Herbert, what are the odds that this team overperforms? Underperforms?

What are the hardest games seen in the Chargers schedule in 2026? What are the easiest?

The Los Angeles Chargers 2026 Scheduled, Ranked Easiest to Hardest

Week 1: Sun. Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:25 pm CBS

Week 16: Sun. Dec. 27 at Miami Dolphins 10:00 am FOX

Week 2: Sun. Sept. 20 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS

Week 11: Sun. Nov. 22 vs. New York Jets 1:05 pm FOX

Week 14: Sun. Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS

Week 17: TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs TBD

Week 13: Sun. Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 am CBS

Week 5: Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Denver Broncos 1:05 pm CBS

Week 10: Mon. Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens 5:15 pm ESPN

Week 15: Thurs. Dec. 17 vs. San Francisco 49ers 5:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

Week 3: Sun. Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 am FOX

Week 12: Sun. Nov. 29 vs. New England Patriots 5:20 pm NBC

Week 18: Date. TBD at Denver Broncos TBD

Week 6: Sun. Oct. 18 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 pm CBS

Week 9: Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans 1:05 pm CBS

Week 8: Sun. Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 pm FOX

Week 4: Sun. Oct. 4 at Seattle Seahawks 1:25 pm CBS

Jim Harbaugh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have a brutal stretch of games in the early to mid portion of the season, with them facing the Super Bowl Champs in Week 4, the only team to give them a real "run for their money" in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, just to play the Houston Texans and that nightmare-fueling defense in Week 9.

Those likely being the most difficult of the games played by the Bolts this upcoming season, still does not give plenty of hope, as the middle pack of teams they play based on difficulty is still something that should strike a pause in Chargers faithful. Away games at the Chiefs and Broncos are nothing to scoff at. Seeing the Ravens, Bills and Patriots... all teams that possess powerhouses at quarterback, also should bring pause to a team with a first-year defensive coordinator.

Lastly (or initially in the case of this list), the easy segment of the schedule is really the easiest it gets. Playing the Cardinals Week 1 is a perfect way to start the season strong, then seeing the Raiders at home a week later is even better. Factor in a sleeper in Week 16 against the Dolphins when playoff seeding becomes hyper important, the Bolts schedule is not at all, all bad.

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