NFL Roster Secrets Don’t Get Much Bigger Than This Hidden Chargers’ Gem

In 2025, when Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert was being sacked, he was busy throwing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. Second-year pro Ladd McConkey totaled 66 receptions for a club-best 789 yards and scored six touchdowns. Veteran Keenan Allen (who remains unsigned) caught a team-high 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Quentin Johnston was third on the club with 51 receptions and 735 yards, but led the Bolts with eight scoring grabs.

TE Oronde Gadsen II was a fifth-round find in 2025

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The team’s fourth-leading pass-catcher was tight end Oronde Gadsden II. The 2025 fifth-round pick is the Chargers’ best-kept secret according to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report. “The fact Gadsden entered the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup as a rookie and caught 49 passes for 664 yards came as no surprise whatsoever. The 165th overall pick in last year’s draft should expect a bigger workload this fall.

Jim Harbaugh’s tight end room will have a bit of different look this season. In March, general manager Joe Hortiz inked Charlie Kolar to a three-year deal. He totaled 30 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, but is best known for his blocking prowess.

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz added more experience to the tight end room

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Earlier this month, Hortiz struck again and signed former Pro Bowler David Njoku. The 2017 first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns was limited to a combined 23 games the past two seasons, but he made the most of that time via 97 catches for 798 yards and nine trips to the end zone.

Hence, the top three tight ends on the Chargers’ depth chart all have a different skill set that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will certainly take advantage of. Gadsden is the headliner and his 13.6 yards per catch this past season means Herbert has a performer who can stretch the field. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s club could use all the blocking help it can get, hence the addition of Kolar.

Could Mike McDaniel turn Oronde Gadsen II into a Pro Bowler in 2026?

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While Njoku is obviously the most experienced of the three, he’s averaged a mere 8.2 yards per catch the past two years. However, those nine touchdown receptions can’t be ignored considering that Gadsden not only scored just three times during his rookie season, he was the only tight end on the Chargers’ roster to hit paydirt in 2025.

As head coach of the Dolphins, McDaniel turned journeyman tight end Jonnu Smith into a Pro Bowler in 2024. It appears that Gadsden may have those capabilities as well, and both Njoku and Kolar are ideal compliments to the intriguing young performer.