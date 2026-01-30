Chargers Rookie Named 'extremely intriguing' as Possible Top Player at Position

The Los Angeles Chargers have been reimagining their staff since their brutal playoff loss to the now Super Bowl underdogs, the New England Patriots.

This reimagination includes the extremely hyped signing of former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator. A coach who is known to get the most out of lesser talent, harnessing athletic tools and giving an offense easy options to gain yardage.

One of the players who can benefit the most from this hiring is the "extremely intriguing" rookie, Oronde Gadsden II.

Oronde Gadsden II Named as Potential TE1 Candidate for 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up in the 2025 NFL draft to select Syracuse weapon, Oronde Gadsden II, to help add explosiveness to their offense. While playcalling and injuries hampered a lot of the consistency, the fifth-round rookie quickly rose to stardom.

After a few weeks of being inactive, the Bolts had no other option than to let their rookie off the leash and allow him to blossom. Veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly were not viable options in the offense, giving even more leeway for the Syracuse product to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Come Week 6 against the Mike McDaniel-led Miami Dolphins, Gadsden II began his breakout with seven catches for 68 yards. He followed this performance up with an explosive seven catch, 164-yard and a touchdown game against the then red-hot Indianapolis Colts. Gadsden's season failed to have another 100-yard game, due to faults that were not his own, but still gave plenty of excitement for his future with the team.

Gadsden's 664 yards proved to be instrumental in the Chargers offense in 2025. Other statistics named by PFF showed that Gadsden had more meat on the bone for further explosives, giving further intrigue for McDaniel and his offense.

Gadsden's Deep-Target Rate: 11.3% (No. 2)

Yards After Catch Per Reception: 4.5 (No. 21)

Yards Per Route Run: 1.65 (No. 10)

These statistics are named in PFF's list of "Intriguing rookies from the 2025 NFL season," wherein they describe Gadsden as: "...turns 23 in June, standing 6-foot-5, 236 pounds. He is an extremely intriguing TE1 candidate in 2026 and beyond."

This high praise, coupled with the exciting hire of McDaniel, yields Chargers fans' hopes to be through the roof for a rookie they just drafted on day three a year ago.

