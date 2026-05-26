Chargers Roster Spotlights: Amar Johnson, An Overlooked Explosive Weapon

Born in O'Fallon, Missouri, in 2003, Amar Johnson attended high school at Chaminade College Prep in Creve Coeur, Missouri, becoming a very important part of the team's offense. As an elite runner and kick returner, he earned two-star recruit status, choosing to play at South Dakota State.

Once at South Dakota State, he had to wait his turn behind current Jets' running back, Isaiah Davis, becoming a strong backup who contributed alongside Davis in the South Dakota State offense. Once Davis left for the NFL, Johnson became the lone starter, rushing for 1,222 yards and 14 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

While this was not enough for Johnson to get drafted in 2025 due to his knocks of limited pass catching production and "Below-average instincts and recognition early in the run" he was still picked up by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

During the preseason, Johnson was one of the better running backs, doing everything he possibly could to make the Packers' roster. Unfortunately, he was still cut, eventually finding a home in Los Angeles on the practice squad.

Chargers Amar Johnson, RB South Dakota State

The Chargers lost their own intriguing running back after the preseason, during roster cuts, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. This allowed them to look elsewhere for another cost-controlled replacement, that being Johnson.

Johnson spent time on the practice squad, appearing in two games. The South Dakota State runner seemingly did enough during his time on the practice squad to warrant a futures contract, as he is under contract in 2026 under a new offensive coaching staff.

2025 Season Stats

2 Carries

8 Yards

1 Target

4 Offensive Snaps

3 Special Teams Snaps

Measurables

Mockdraftable Chart is unavailable for Amar Johnson. Below is his RAS instead.

Amar Johnson went undrafted as a RB in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.80 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 253 out of 2106 RB from 1987 to 2025.



UDFA #Packershttps://t.co/vNQl7Hlpd2 pic.twitter.com/91PIpfdPwK — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 27, 2025

Contract Status

"Amar Johnson signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Johnson will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Amar Johnson's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Johnson finds himself a long way from making the Chargers' final 53-man roster. The only reasonable, yet uphill path for Johnson is that he beats out the veteran, Jaret Patterson, for the fourth spot, doing so well that the Chargers choose to keep four running backs, over other positions that could use the extra roster spot.

The more likely outcome for the former undrafted runner is that he remains on the practice squad again in 2026, continuing his development and waiting for his name to be called if injuries or depth is needed in 2026.

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