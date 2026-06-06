Chargers Roster Spotlights: Jahmeer Carter, Accolades on Accolades

Jahmeer Carter, from Severn Maryland, played his high school ball at Archbishop Spalding, where he was a two-time All-MIAA honoree, garnering enough recruiting hype as a three star prospect, according to 247Sports. Carter took his talents to Virginia, committing to the Cavaliers.

The Maryland native was a role player on the defensive line for six seasons, getting extra eligibility from the 2020 COVID pandemic season as well as a year of redshirting. Even through those seasons, Carter found himself on the field.

While Carter never broke out, he always played at a consistent level, earning the respect of his teammates and coaches. His page on Virginia's website describes some of his accolades, shortened below:

2024:

- Named one of three Defensive Impact Players at team’s annual awards banquet

- Recipient of the team’s Strength & Conditioning Dedication Award at the program’s annual awards banquet

- NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-America nominee

- Shrine Bowl 1,000 preseason watchlist.

2023:

- All-ACC Academic Team

- Recipient of the All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA)

- One of five Cavaliers featured on the Senior Bowl Watch List

- ACC Academic Honor Roll.

2022:

- Recipient of UVA’s H.E.A.R.T. Award and Strength and Conditioning Dedication Award at the program’s annual awards banquet.

2021:

- ACC Academic Honor Roll.

While these awards are impressive and lengthy, it unfortunately did not directly translate to NFL Prospect hype. NFL Scout, Ric Serritella for All Access Football, had this to say about Carter:

"The Virginia captain is a powerful defensive tackle with a high motor and heavy hands, as Carter brings durability with over 2,800 snaps in college... He is versatile, with the ability to play different techniques in multiple fronts... [He] has average lateral agility and burst, lacking explosion off the snap. Also, he can struggle re-directing against quicker guards...tends to rely on power and effort, rather than refined counters and quickness. His shorter arms limit his ability...Carter projects as an undersized, rotational nose tackle with special teams potential."

With this profile, Carter went undrafted and found himself home in Los Angeles, with the Chargers.

Chargers Jahmeer Carter DT, Virginia

Now with the Bolts, the defensive tackle will likely play multiple roles as his versatility and experience are his strongest traits. With coaching from Mike Elston and company, can the sixth-year senior learn new tricks?

2025 Season Stats

14 Games

30 Tackles

1 Tackle for Loss

0 Sacks

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurables are unavailable. Below is his RAS score.

Jahmeer Carter is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 6.08 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 893 out of 2278 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/rJ3O949OWg pic.twitter.com/Tgw1z9nXa0 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

Contract Status

"Jahmeer Carter signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Carter will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Jahmeer Carter's 2026 Season Outlook

The Chargers possess a busy defensive tackle room, with plenty of backend roster guys fighting for a spot both on the final 53-man roster and the practice squad. Carter seems like a high character guy who can do his best to push himself and others around him.

If his experience can shine through early in the offseason and preseason, the Maryland native will have a chance to make an impact on this roster.

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