Chargers Roster Spotlights: Jacobian Guillory II, A Leader and Weight Room Beast

Jacobian Guillory II played at Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, Louisiana. The defensive lineman was also a three-sport standout in football, powerlifting and track and field; with accolades of being a two-time state champion as a powerlifter and a state champion in the shot put. On the football field, Guillory II was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

This athletic pedigree allowed Guillory II to have plenty of offers, with his choice being LSU. During his time at LSU, he found playing time in nearly all of his healthy seasons, besides his 2020 redshirt year. This playing time seemed to be strictly rotational, with 2025 being his best year, with the most time on the field.

With all of his eligibility used up, he declared for the NFL, going undrafted during the 2026 NFL Draft process. He was severely overlooked, but the Chargers may have found an intriguing player and person to add to their 90-man roster in the undrafted free agency process.

Chargers Jacobian Guillory II, DT LSU

Being part of the class of 2020, Guillory II was granted an extra season, along with another extra season of eligibility due to an injury suffered in 2024. With six years of college ball under his belt, Guillory II is an older prospect with an interesting skillset.

According to Green19's scouting report on Guillory II, he "is a 'weight-room monster' with a background in competitive powerlifting, boasting a 740-lb squat and 370-lb bench press." This could give him the opportunity to really push some of the back-end Chargers roster defensive tackles for their spots, if the LSU leader could show his power in the big leagues.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games

20 Tackles

4 Tackles for Loss

1.5 Sacks

Measurables

There is no Mockdraftable or RAS score available on Jacobian Guillory II. He is listed at 6'2 326 according to College Football Reference.

Contract Status

"Jacobian Guillory signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Guillory will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Jacobian Guillory II's 2026 Season Outlook

The roster seems to be pretty filled out at the defensive tackle position for the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Bolts entire mantra under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is "competitors welcome." If Guillory can perform at a high level at LSU as both a player and leader, why not in the pros?

Could the nose tackle with plenty of experience give some push for guys on the fringe roster like Nick Barrett, Scott Matlock, TeRah Edwards, etc?

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