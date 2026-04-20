Quentin Johnston is Not Being Traded: Why and How That Affects the Chargers Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is rapidly approaching. The Los Angeles Chargers are entering the draft with only five picks after trading away assets in the past two seasons.

The lack of picks led to media and fan speculation about potential trades to acquire more draft capital in 2026. 2023 first-round selection Quentin Johnston has been a common name that has been brought up.

Trade rumors in the media

To be clear, Quentin Johnston was never reported as being shopped around the NFL by the Chargers and it was never reported that a team or teams were pursuing Johnston via trade. Where did all the chatter begin?

Realistically, Quentin Johnston emerged as a potential trade candidate during the dead time of the media post Super Bowl and pre-free agency. As writers and analysts looked around the NFL for crowded rosters, potential cap casualties and logical trade candidates, Johnston was right there to discuss.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed Quentin Johnston as a potential trade candidate back in early March around the same time when the Los Angeles was connected to a potential AJ Brown trade. But, the conjecture was a simple calculation that Johnston was heading into year four of his rookie deal and the Chargers were facing a decision on his fifth-year option with a new offensive coordinator in the building. It was logical, but not rooted in any actual reported facts.

Fan trade speculation

Fans have been trying to find excuses to trade Quentin Johnston since his rookie season. As a first-round pick, Johnston was saddled with a certain expectation that came with the draft status. Johnston had a poor rookie season riddled with drops as the Chargers forced him into a role due to injuries that he had never played before and was clearly uncomfortable playing.

From that season on, everything Johnston did was viewed from a lens clouded by his rookie season. Johnston spent significant time training on his own in the off-season after his rookie year and has been improving every year since.

#Chargers 2023 1st round pick Quentin Johnston putting in work alongside 2024 #4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr this off-season.pic.twitter.com/tZwlv4zakA — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 26, 2024

Unfortunately, despite improving every season, he did have some big drops in key moments as a rookie and missed a few in 2024 too and that narrative has stuck. Johnston dramatically improved his contested catch percent from the low 30's to 47.8 percent in 2025.

Fans have suggested that Johnston be traded at every turn, and usually for irrational returns. He may not have lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick, but he has been a productive player who has worked to get better every season.

Why trading Quentin Johnston makes no sense

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and assistant general manager Chad Alexander spoke to the media one week before the opening of the 2026 draft. Quentin Johnston was discussed at this press conference. Hortiz strongly refuted any rumor or suggestion that Johnston was available for trade.

Trading Johnston does not make sense for the Chargers. He will be playing 2026 at the very least on the fourth year of his rookie contract. In the fourth year of his rookie deal, Johnston will account for only $4.5 million on the cap sheet. If the Chargers were to trade him, they would eat his entire guaranteed salary as dead cap of just under $2.7 million according to over the cap.

For a player who had 755 yards and eight touchdowns last season, that is a ridiculous idea for a player on such a cheap rookie contract. Johnston has been productive even when compared to other recently paid wide receivers. Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal to stay in Indianapolis this offseason. Compare a few stats between Johnston and Pierce below.

Quentin Johnston compared to Alec Pierce in 2025 | Thomas Martinez

Alec Pierce undoubtedly was a bigger part of the Colts offense last season, but purely on deep ball production, Johnston put up similar numbers in several categories. Johnston also had the better reception when targeted percentage with 65.1 against Pierce's 56.6 and had a better contested catch rate of 47.8 against 43.8.

I am not claiming that Johnston is better than Pierce, but when looking at value and surplus value on contracts, it is hard to argue that Johnston is not significantly outperforming his rookie contract value. Joe Hortiz has openly admitted to loving compensatory picks.

Even if Johnston is not in the Chargers' long-term plans, giving him away as opposed to letting him continue to grow and have a shot in a Mike McDaniel run offense to potentially net a high-end compensatory pick later doesn't make any sense.

What Johnston news means for the draft

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Barring any sudden change or offer for Johnston, he will be a member of the Chargers in 2026 and he should be. This likely means that a wide receiver in the earlier rounds may be off the table for the Chargers. With only five picks currently, the Chargers have other holes to fill and a deep enough wide receiver room with Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris, Keandre Lambert Smith, Derius Davis, several returning practice squad receivers and significant cap space remaining.