NFL Trade Rumors Hint Chargers Could Say Goodbye to 1st-Round Pick During Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the NFL’s hottest items in trade rumors buzz before free agency opens next week.

Those Chargers have come up constantly in trade buzz around Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown.

It seems like an almost unrealistic thing for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office to do. But new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is in town and the sense of aggression to get things right around Justin Herbert is real.

This is the team, after all, that signed one of NFL free agency’s best centers for Herbert before the market even opened.

Now, new national reporting hints the Chargers might be willing to sell high to make a trade happen around free agency.

Chargers open to Quentin Johnston trade during NFL free agency?

Quentin Johnston | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We went in-depth recently on the Chargers likely throwing Quentin Johnston into a trade for A.J. Brown with the Eagles.

Now the idea has a little more steam.

According to ESPN’S Jeremy Fowler, Johnston is one of the premier wideout names being floated in trade buzz around the NFL:

“Also, Brown isn't the only receiver potentially available. Baltimore's Rashod Bateman, Los Angeles' Quentin Johnston and Green Bay's Dontayvion Wicks have come up in my talks. Teams have interest in Green Bay's Jayden Reed, but I don't sense the Packers would trade him at this point.”

One can just connect the dots here: Brown and Johnston in a swap involving other assets just makes too much sense.

It’s no wonder the Chargers are willing to move on from Johnston. The first-rounder from 2023 still appears to have a limited route tree and has yet to fully shake his drop issues. He’s scored eight touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, but caught just 55 of 91 targets in 2024 and 51 of 85 in 2025.

More to the point, Johnston just might not be a fit McDaniel wants in his new offense. If they can add a star like Brown or another dynamic weapon to the likes of Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey and tight end Oronde Gadsden, it certainly sounds like they want to do it.

Johnston is still just 24 years old. This would represent selling high on his potential while they can. He’s on the fourth year of his rookie deal and a small $4.5 million cap hit in 2026, with a decision on his fifth-year option due in May.

Even if Johnston doesn’t spur a blockbuster trade with the Eagles, it sure sounds like the Chargers want to get some value out of his inevitable-feeling departure.

