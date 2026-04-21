Chargers Should Probably Pick Up Phone Based on NFL Trade Rumors Around Steelers

Blockbuster NFL trades around the draft are apparently a thing right now, so one has to wonder something simple: Could the Los Angeles Chargers get in on the action?

A blockbuster trade doesn’t really fit with how the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz move. But a certain front office in Cincinnati that just gave away the 10th overall pick wasn’t exactly known for it, either.

When it comes to theorycrafting a trade, the Chargers have often popped up alongside names like A.J. Brown.

But some new rumors surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers might be more the Chargers’ speed, if any of them are at all.

Steelers trade rumors might interest Chargers

Nick Herbig | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Steelers and headline items and rumors, it’s usually about Aaron Rodgers. No wonder as to why, to keep it brief.

But Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported to start draft week that Steelers defenders Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig are names “floating around front offices,” with “Highsmith being the likelier candidate to get moved.”

Highsmith is older at 29 and more expensive, with his next two years totaling about $30 million in base salary. Another strong year could mean he starts looking for an extension that is more in line with his play. Last year, he had 9.5 sacks and has 45 over 90 games so far.

The Chargers aren’t hurting for cap space, but the asking price on a deal would be a hiccup here. If it’s an affordable pick and perhaps a pick into the future, Hortiz might just consider it, but it’s important to keep in mind that they only have five picks in this draft class.

Still, more pass-rushers is a need for the Chargers. Khalil Mack is back for at least one more season. Tuli Tuipulotu is a breakout who is likely due a big extension this summer.

But the depth chart is super thin after those two. They’re waiting for Kyle Kennard to develop and a veteran Bud Dupree probably shouldn’t see a huge snap count at this stage of his career.

Hence, an edge rusher is a top possible choice at No. 22 for the Chargers in a matter of days. But perhaps so is trading for an instant-impact veteran with a contribution level the coaches would be able to quantify right away.

The Chargers traded for Odafe Oweh last year and saw how that instant impact can help. They didn't want to play ball on an extension before he left in free agency, so they’re in this pass-rushing hole.

If nothing else, it’s easy to think the Chargers will pick up on the phone and get an idea on price in the name of due diligence, given the need.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter