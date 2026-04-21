Ex-Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Lands Broadcast Gig With NBC

Turns out we haven't seen the last of Mike Tomlin.

The longtime Steelers head coach, who stepped down from his post following another wild card-round postseason exit in January 2026, is set to join NBC's Football Night in America, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday morning.

Tomlin, 54, was long considered a possible broadcast talent, considering his deep Football IQ, no-nonsense attitude, and one-of-a kind verbiage ("Tomlinisms," as Pittsburghers would refer to them). But, at the time of his resignation, it was unclear whether he would take the plunge into media, opt for another coaching job with a different team or perhaps stay out of public life entirely.

Now, it would seem the answer is clear—at least for the time being.

Per Marchand, Fox also showed interest in Tomlin and was originally believed to be the favorite to win him, but NBC was ultimately the better fit, considering the network is in the middle of redesigning its pregame shows—a decision that led to the ousting of longtime analyst Tony Dungy.

On the desk, Tomlin will join Maria Taylor, ex-Dallas coach Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty, according to Marchand.

Could Tomlin still return to coaching?

Yes, it is entirely possible that Tomlin takes the job with NBC but returns to coaching at a later date. Neither opportunity precludes the other. That said, if he follows the path of fellow ex-Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher, he might find himself sticking around in broadcast land for quite some time.

Plus, for what it's worth: At the time of the coach's resignation in January, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he believed that Tomlin does "not anticipate coaching at least in the near future," and is instead looking forward to spending time with family. And although analyst life is still a busy gig, it is much less demanding than coaching.

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