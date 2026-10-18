Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Shy Away From Chargers' Playmakers in Week 6

The Chargers have a tough test waiting for them in Week 6, and fantasy managers have some decisions to make before Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Injuries on both sides could change how this game plays out, especially with several important offensive and defensive players unavailable.

Not every big name deserves an automatic spot in your lineup, and sometimes the best fantasy decision comes down to which players are in the best position to succeed.

Start: Ladd McConkey, WR

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Ladd McConkey is a player I would feel comfortable keeping in my lineup this week. The second-year receiver has the route-running ability to create separation against quality coverage, and he gives Justin Herbert an option who can contribute without needing a deep ball every time.

Tre’ Harris being ruled out makes the receiving situation worth watching. His absence leaves the Bolts without one of their leading producers, potentially opening the door for McConkey to see additional opportunities.

There is always some risk when facing a divisional opponent, but McConkey’s ability to make plays in the short and intermediate areas gives him a path to fantasy production. I would trust his skill set rather than overthink the matchup.

Sit: Justin Herbert, QB

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This is probably the toughest name on the list to bench, but fantasy managers should pay attention to what has happened through the first five weeks.

Herbert has thrown for 937 yards and five touchdowns, numbers that have not translated into the type of production fantasy managers typically want from their starting quarterback. The protection in front of him has also been a major concern, and things do not get easier with Joe Alt and Kayode Awosika ruled out.

Kansas City’s pass rush has shown that it can create problems for opposing quarterbacks. If Herbert is forced to get rid of the ball quickly or spends too much time under pressure, it could limit his opportunities for explosive plays.

I am not saying Herbert cannot have a good afternoon. He has the arm talent to change a game in a matter of minutes. However, fantasy managers with a reliable alternative should seriously consider their options before committing to him this week.

Sit: Quentin Johnston, WR

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Quentin Johnston has an opportunity to contribute with Harris unavailable, but I would be careful about assuming that automatically makes him a dependable fantasy starter. Johnston has the physical tools to make difficult catches and stretch the field. The problem is that his value can depend on whether he receives enough targets and converts them into meaningful gains. A couple of catches might be useful for the Chargers without doing much for fantasy managers.

There is a reasonable argument for using Johnston as a flex option, especially in deeper leagues. However, I would prefer a receiver with a more established role if I needed a dependable floor. The matchup also comes with questions about how consistently Herbert will have time to throw. Johnston could absolutely make a big play, but I would rather avoid relying on that possibility when setting my lineup.

Sit: Chargers Defense

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I would look elsewhere for a fantasy defense this week if another reasonable option is available.

The Chargers are missing several important pieces, including James and Jackson, and those absences could make it harder to limit Kansas City’s passing game. Even if the defensive front creates some pressure, Mahomes has the ability to escape trouble.