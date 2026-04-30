NFL Undrafted Free Agency Steal Created by Overlooked Chargers Connection

The Los Angeles Chargers have a few undrafted free agents who could make the final roster.

No wonder. Those Chargers signed 18 college free agents after the draft. One got a big payday because he plays a spot the team didn’t draft, but needs. Another got a massive contract because the Chargers liked him so much.

Under Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, undrafted free agents have a strong track record of being able to make the final 53, too. Just ask guys like Marlowe Wax, Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers from last year alone.

Perhaps the next man up? Try Western Michigan edge rusher Nadame Tucker, who arrives in Los Angeles after the Chargers leaned on an overlooked connection to make it happen.

NFL Undrafted Free Agency Steal? Chargers Might Have a Big One

Nadame Tucker | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The overlooked connection is a national thing, at least. Dedicated Chargers fans probably made the link quickly after the news went out that Tucker was coming to town.

Tucker, after all, is the reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year who happened to work under new Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary. On his way to those honors, he posted 14.5 sacks and 21 tackles-for-loss.

It goes beyond O’Leary, too. Sean Spence, the Chargers’ new inside linebackers coach, was Tucker’s positional coach in Western Michigan, too.

There are drawbacks. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, via Daniel Popper, wrote this: “Tucker might never be well-rounded enough to be an NFL starter, but his high-effort pass rush can earn him a subpackage role. There is enough that NFL coaches will want to work with in his game, so long as Tucker stays committed.”

In our deep dive analysis of Chargers undrafted free agents, Thomas Martinez wrote this: “Undersized but savvy and explosive edge rusher. Was second in the nation in sacks behind only number two overall pick David Bailey.”

Tucker is, in a word, small (6’1”, 247 pounds). But his guaranteed money and college free agent contract with the Chargers? Big. The connections with Chargers coaches? Big. The need for rotational pass-rushers and guys who can play across formations and subpackages? Also big.

Like first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, Tucker will get to learn from an all-timer like Khalil Mack while fighting for a chance. He’s got a long road this summer, but the team wouldn’t have gone after him if they didn’t think he had a real shot, given the coaching connections.

And not bad for the Chargers: Harbaugh sent O’Leary down to the college ranks to get coordinator experience, he does, and brings back a conference player of the year with him.

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