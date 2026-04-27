Don’t Look Now, But Chargers Threw Huge Contract at Another Undrafted Free Agent

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly been praised for their non-aggressive ways this offseason compared to win-now expectations and urgency around Justin Herbert.

Apparently, the Chargers were saving all of that expected aggression for undrafted free agency after the NFL draft itself.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office threw a head-turning contract at Utah linebacker Lander Barton in free agency. As we broke down there, that felt like the team compensating for ignoring such a big need during the NFL draft itself.

But reporting says Barton wasn’t the only undrafted free agent getting a big deal to come join the Chargers.

Top NFL undrafted free agent scores big contract from Chargers

Nadame Tucker | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Unlike Barton, this undrafted free agent contract reveal doesn’t feel like the Chargers are compensating for any mistakes.

It’s a little simpler: They just really like the guy.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Chargers threw $287,500 in guarantees at Western Michigan edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

The Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season drummed up 14.5 sacks and an FBS-high 21 tackles-for-loss on his way to that honor.

Of course, more goes into a prospect’s NFL future than sheer production.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, for example, projected Tucker as a sixth-or-seventh-round pick, in part due to level of competition and size (6’1”, 247 pounds) concerns.

“He’s an instinctive, skilled rusher with an uncommon feel for a player with so few reps,” Zierlein wrote. “He uses quickness and bend to buzz the edge, while marrying hands and feet for quick wins. He dominated weaker competition but more polish will be needed for his jump to lining up across from bigger, longer tackles.”

When it comes to edge rushers, the Chargers added Akheem Mesidor in the first round.

As we broke down in our instant analysis of the Mesidor pick, and in a deeper dive on what he means for the Chargers defense, he’s an older prospect who will be expected to help as the third guy in the rotation right away.

The Chargers have Khalil Mack back on a short deal and an extension candidate and building block with Tuli Tuipulotu, but little else going on at that spot on the depth chart.

So, after not adding to the room over the course of seven more picks on draft day, the Chargers went and paid up big for Tucker in free agency.

While the drawbacks around Tucker’s pro chances seem big, if the Chargers like his upside and think they can develop him in their system, then it was certainly a shot worth taking.

After all, Hortiz and the Chargers have been really good with later-round draft picks and undrafted free agents like Nikko Reed and Marlowe Wax so far, so why can’t Tucker be next on the list?

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter