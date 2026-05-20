Chargers UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in the midst of voluntary organized team activities. For veterans, it is not uncommon to miss some of the voluntary workouts. For rookies, especially undrafted rookies, attendance may not technically be required but it is absolutely expected.

Heading into OTAs and training camp, the Chargers have built a deep roster and making the roster as an undrafted free agent will be a tall task this season but not impossible. One of the biggest opportunities for many of the undrafted free agent rookies will be to impress and possibly find a home on another squad's 53 man roster.

Another possibility is to impress the Chargers and be kept on the practice squad to develop. The Chargers, like most of the NFL, routinely rely on the depth of the practice squad to handle unexpected injuries that are bound to happen in the NFL.

The Chargers signed several of the biggest undrafted free agents on the market. Let's explore a few of the top rookies and why their offseason in Los Angeles may matter down the road.

Edge rusher Nadame Tucker

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Nadame or "Dame" Tucker may be the most obvious name on this list. He had draftable grades by nearly every draft analyst and site. He fell in large part to his late development and smaller-than-ideal NFL measurements.

Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary maximized Tucker's skillet at Western Michigan, where he finished second in the nation in sacks behind only number two overall pick David Bailey and ahead of Chargers first round draft pick Akheem Mesidor.

Tucker could be a factor with an edge room that has veteran Bud Dupree and 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard rouding out the back end. Tucker's familiarity with the system and O'Leary may make this an interesting camp battle and roster construction decision.

Cornerback Jeremiah "Jerry" Wilson

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Jerry Wilson is on the smaller end of defensive backs but that has not stopped the Chargers in the past. The Chargers have a history with smaller cornerbacks who flash during the pre-season. The attrition that the defensive back room tends to always go through regarding injuries is why having versatile options at the back of the roster or developing on the practice squad is of vital importance.

Wilson is a scrappy and risk-taking defensive back. He is not reckless but he will go after the ball. If he can put his instincts and special teams versatility on display during the pre-season, look for him to be a challenger to stick around in some capacity.

Running back Gregory Desrosiers

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Greg Desrosiers Jr. is a well-built one-cut-down-hill runner. As a wide-zone back he is decisive and hits full throttle instantly. He has also been a very good kick returner at points of his career and could get some chances in the pre-season to show off his versatility.

The Chargers have routinely dipped into their depth at the running back position in recent years, and having battle-ready backs on the practice squad or stashed as special teams contributors is very important. In 2025, the Chargers cut Kimani Vidal and luckily he slipped through waivers and he was stashed on the practice squad before quickly returning to the active roster and nearly saving the Chargers season after injuries ravaged the Chargers running back room.

The Chargers have a deep running back room but Desrosier could find a way to stick with his versatility.

Several other UDFAs to know include LB Lander Barton, CB Avery Smith, WR Sincere Brown and Center Jacob Spomer, just to name a few.