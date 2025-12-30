Should Chargers really rest starters in Week 18?

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't end the regular season on the high note they'd hoped for. There's still one game left, a showdown with the division rival Denver Broncos. It comes a week after the Bolts looked flat against the Houston Texans and dropped to 11-5 on the year. The loss snapped their four-game losing streak.

It also squandered their AFC West hopes, as the Broncos clinched the division following the Chargers' loss. Instead of going for the season sweep of the Broncos, the Chargers elected to rest Justin Herbert and other starters for Sunday's game at Denver.

Is it the right decision? The Chargers have had a plethora of injuries across the board this season, so allowing some starters to gain a week of recovery could be beneficial. It could also hinder any momentum they had built up since the bye week. Let's take a look at the potential pros and cons of the Chargers resting starters for Sunday.

Pros of resting Chargers starters in Week 18

The extra rest in sitting Justin Herbert could be the playoff difference for the Chargers ⚡



"These byes late in the season make a huge difference." —@JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/D5b4FY0uss — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 29, 2025

As mentioned above, it would be a great option to get some starters an extra week of rest. Especially Herbert, who's been nursing a hand injury since Week 13. At this point in the season, everyone is banged up.

"Winning and health, being healthy, those are our two objectives," Jim Harbaugh said. "And guys that we think -- the doctors, the trainers, myself, organization -- that have the most bruises and need that time the most, we've decided that's the direction we're going."

Trey Lance will get the start in place of Herbert. It's also a chance for other younger players to get some snaps, such as rookie Tre Harris. Just because they're resting starters doesn't mean the towel's been thrown in. Who knows, maybe the Chargers' backups can pull off an upset to go into the playoffs with momentum.

Cons of resting Chargers starters in Week 18

Momentum. Despite coming off of a loss, would resting starters for one week get the Chargers' out of rhythm? It could happen. While extra rest at this time of year is always welcomed for players, the effects could be losing a step heading into the playoffs.

Despite not being able to capture the division title this year, beating a rival right before the postseason is the type of fuel that could power a team through the dance.

Let's hope this works out for the Chargers.

