Why Chargers' Cornerback Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

The Los Angeles Chargers will return from their post-OTA break when training camp officially opens on July 28th. Los Angeles' rookies will be reporting five days earlier on the 23rd.

Among the group of rookies may be an undrafted cornerback who can make a massive impact on the Chargers in the 2026 season and beyond. The Chargers are preparing for a fierce battle in the cornerbacks room for roles, snaps and much more in the future.

The state of the room

Jun 16, 2026, El Segundo, California; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) gestures during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles is returning every cornerback from the 2025 roster with the exception of Benjamin St-Juste who departed in free agency for the Green Bay Packers. At the top of the depth chart and rotation sits top veteran Donte Jackson along with third-year cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.

Beyond the top three is veteran special teams ace Deane Leonard and returning 2025 undrafted free agent Nikko Reed who made the 53-man roster and played well throughout his opportunities as a rookie. After Reed, there is virtually no NFL experience on the roster.

2025 undrafted free agent Eric Rogers made a massive impact during the preseason in 2025 but was injured and missed the entire season. Rogers looks to be in the lead to be the next man up heading into camp. The Chargers also brought in top UDFA Avery Smith out of Toledo following the draft as well as many other cornerbacks.

Why the competition matters

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerbacks Nikko Reed (46) and Cam Hart (20) celebrate after an incompletion by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple layers to the competition among the cornerbacks for the Chargers. The first is the battle for roles and snaps. Jackson, Still and Hart are all established but how new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary will deploy them remains to be seen. Their roles however will have a massive impact on the future of the cornerback room in LA.

Jackson is on the final year of a two-year deal with the Chargers and turns 31 years old in November. He is still playing at a very high level but age is rarely kind to cornerbacks and may play a factor in any contract negotiations for the future.

Still and Hart have both been impressive as 2024 fifth-round selections. Still had a slight sophomore slump in 2025 and Hart has battled injuries. Both could be up for extensions at the end of the season based on how they play heading into the final year of their rookie deals.

How the top three corners play and how their futures project will have significant impacts on the Chargers future cap availability, future draft considerations and free agency targets. The 2027 class of corner prospects looks promising so far, will the Chargers be adding an early-round corner to the group next season.

Behind the top three cornerbacks will heavily determine both short and long-term moves the Chargers will make. Does Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers or one of the UDFAs establish themselves as legitimate options to play significant snaps during training camp? Or will general manager Joe Hortiz look at the room and sense a need for additional competition?

The Chargers seem prepared to let the young players challenge for roles and show what they can do. If there is any hesitation that they are not ready, Joe Hortiz will be working the phones and searching for trade upgrades, just as he did when he traded for Elijah Molden.