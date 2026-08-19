What the Tyler Biadasz Injury Means for Chargers' Offensive Line Competition

The Los Angeles Chargers' plans along the offensive line took an unexpected turn, and it wasn't for the better. During the joint practice against the San Fransisco 49ers, starting center Tyler Biadasz injured his left leg, unable to put pressure on it. ESPN's Kris Rhim stated that "Biadasz remained on the ground for nearly five minutes while being attended to by trainers before he was helped into a medical cart"

The Chargers will now have to move some parts of the line to counteract this disaster. With a decent amount of depth, the Chargers are going to have to make some important decisions before the regular season. So the question is, what does this mean for the offensive line competition going forward?

#Chargers C Tyler Biadasz, who signed a 3-year, $30M contract this offseason as a free agent, was carted off at practice today during a joint session with the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/ejKLa3EVjo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2026

Slaughter is the next man up

Jake Slaughter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers selected Jake Slaughter in the second round of the NFL draft, after he established himself as one of the best centers in all of college football. The former Florida Gator has been mainly working at the left guard position, battling for the starting spot. Even so, he still received reps at center adding value to his current situation.

Under the new circumstances, Slaughter's versatility could become extremely important. After Tyler Biadasz left practice, Slaughter replaced him. ESPN's Kris Rhim also reported that, "Slaughter's play at center fluctuated. I had him down for holds on back-to-back plays during the final 11-on-11 period after he was beaten by Odighizuwa and Sam Okuayinonu".

As a rookie who did not expect to become the starting center for the joint practice, Slaughter did as well as anyone else could. With a week or two as the primary starting center at practice, Jake Slaughter should be ready to go by the start of the season.

The starting left guard battle switches up

Kayode Awosika | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jake Slaughter possibly becoming the new center, the starting left guard competition will change a bit.

Camp standout Kayode Awosika could benefit the most from this whole ordeal. He has already received significant work with the first team and has been viewed as one of the stronger candidates. As more pieces move around the offensive line, starting Awosika at left guard would make for a seamless transition.

Instead of completely rebuilding, the likely adjustment would be much more straightforward. Move Slaughter to the inside while another player in the mix starts at the other needed position. As most other roles on the line seem to not be affected by the injury, the Chargers should have plenty of time to get everything in order before the real action begins.