Chargers' Free Agent, Trade Options After Scary Tyler Biadasz Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers decided to participate in a padded practice against one another on August 18, in hopes of sharpening the iron that is both playoff-hopeful teams. Both teams hope to come out healthy, but as NFL history would prove, they are both snake-bitten, injury-riddled franchises who are hoping to see themselves past this narrative.

This unfortunately would not occur today, as the Chargers' biggest offseason addition and key offensive component, Tyler Biadasz, found himself injured and carted off the field during practice. So, naturally, this begs the question: who is still available as a free agent or as a trade candidate to replace Biadasz?

Free Agent Option #1 - James Daniels

James Daniels has played both guard and center in his long career, even doing so under Mike McDaniel and his scheme during their Miami Dolphins tenure. Daniels only played three snaps in the scheme, but he has experience with the playbook and McDaniel as a coach.

The long-time veteran is coming off a major pectoral injury, but reports claim that he was healthy enough to return but "refused". Daniels also has not played center since 2019, his second year in the NFL. There is a lot of risk pertaining to Daniels, but when healthy, he is arguably the best player on this list and borderline Pro Bowl-level talent.

It should be noted that he could "just" play guard and allow rookies Jake Slaughter and Jacob Spomer to man the Center position if their offseason progression continues in the right direction. Daniels should cost no more than the league minimum, keeping the Bolts' cap flexibility.

Free Agent Option #2 - Graham Glasgow

Graham Glasgow would be a relatively big signing, one that has been floated around for some time. This would also signal that Biadasz is out for the season and Slaughter is obviously not ready to start in his rookie season. However, the issue lies in Glasgow's desire to play for the 2026 season.

Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jeremy Reisman mentioned that Glasgow is currently in "soft retirement," but he is currently located in the general vicinity of Los Angeles and has experience playing with Jim Harbaugh during both of their times at Michigan. These connections and veteran experience playing both guard and center could yield at least a phone call for Joe Hortiz, even if Glasgow is aging and not a great scheme fit in the McDaniel offense.

Glasgow overlapped with Harbaugh one year at Michigan, and LA isn't too far from where he lives these days (it's not super close either).



Not sure that's enough to pull him out of soft retirement, but it's interesting. https://t.co/2lPqH5jRcG — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 18, 2026

Free Agent Option #3 - Liam Eichenberg

Liam Eichenberg is the most intriguing option on this list, as he was once a second-round selection who went from bust to solid Swiss Army knife offensive lineman, playing all five spots. He has the most snaps at center, which is also his most recent position played in the league.

Eichenberg missed all of the 2025 season due to a chronic leg injury that has put his NFL career in jeopardy. Like Daniels, this injury risk is a massive one, but if Eichenberg is remotely feeling like himself once again, he is an experienced, valuable and well-liked option for the Bolts.

McDaniel has been quoted in regard to Eichenberg before his injury: "great teammate, added value, and we're happy to have him on the Dolphins. And for him to be a starter, he's gonna' have to be his best version of himself that he's ever been."

Trade Candidate #1 - Jarrett Patterson

Moving on to possible trade options, Jarrett Patterson (no, not the current Chargers running back), is one of the few possibly available guys on the market. Patterson has familiarity playing left guard and center and is only 27 years old, with over 1,000 snaps of NFL experience.

PFF had Patterson graded around league-average (24/51 out of all Centers with at least 100 snaps in 2024), showing that he could be a capable starter when called upon. With this skill set, he still finds himself buried on the Houston Texans depth chart.

The Texans currently have other IOL depth options: Evan Brown (G/C), Jake Andrews (G/C), Jarrett Kingston (G/T) and Febechi Nwaiwu (G). With all of these other individuals having a role on this roster, the Texans could look to extract value from Patterson and send him to the Chargers.

Cost Estimation: 2028 6th Round Selection

Trade Candidate #2 - Austin Corbett

The Buffalo Bills signed Austin Corbett during this most recent free agency period in hopes of having him as their veteran interior depth option who could help bolster their usually strong offensive line. However, with other additions of Lloyd Cushenberry and 2026 7th-round selection Ar'maj Reed-Adams, coupled with the 2024 fifth-round draft pick, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, the veteran could find himself out of a job.

Corbett has played all three interior offensive line positions, showing major flexibility for every team he has been a part of. He suffered a torn MCL during the 2025 season, but returned and is seemingly back to full health going into 2026. He is an obvious trade candidate for the Bolts, a team that is in need of a veteran calming presence across the interior offensive line.

Cost Estimation: 2028 7th Round Selection

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