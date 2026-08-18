Chargers' Tyler Biadasz Suffers Injury, Carted Off During Joint Practice With 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers center Tyler Biadasz needed a cart to leave the field after suffering an injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on Biadasz’s knee and he couldn’t put weight on it after getting looked at by trainers. Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune noted that Justin Herbert and other teammates went over to console Biadasz before he left the field.

The Chargers signed Biadasz before free agency started, making him a crown jewel of the entire offseason after years of serious struggles at center in front of Herbert. It was a three-year deal worth $30 million.

According to Rhim, second-round rookie Jake Slaughter was the first man up in the rotation at center once Biadasz made his exit.

Tyler Biadasz injury impact on Chargers

Tyler Biadasz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Biadasz needs to miss any sort of serious time for the Chargers, it blows up the entire competition at left guard and the interior of the line as a whole.

Biadasz was the only surefire thing on the interior of the line for a while, at least before coaches made it known that fellow free-agent arrival Cole Strange was a lock at right guard.

Since training camp started, these are the notable names who have received important reps at the up-for-grabs left guard spot:

Kayode Awosika

Branson Taylor

Jake Slaughter

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

A Biadasz injury means the Chargers probably start the rookie Slaughter at center in Week 1, just as he was seeming to emerge as the frontrunner at guard.

While Kayode Awosika entered camp as the apparent leader of the race, a fast, unexpected rise for former practice squad member Branson Taylor was one of the bigger stories of camp.

Meaning, if Biadasz is out, left guard will come down to Awosika or Taylor. Whether that lineup can mesh and outperform last year’s struggle-filled unit without Biadasz’s steady presence will be one of the major storylines to watch.

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