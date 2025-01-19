Chiefs' Andy Reid Cracked Perfect Joke After Securing Career Win No. 300
Andy Reid notched his 300th career win on Saturday night as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans 23-14, and is now set to coach in his seventh consecutive AFC championship game
Following the contest, the cheeseburger-loving head coach was asked about the achievement—and cracked the perfect, on-brand joke.
"I joked to the guys that you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight," he said with a smile.
How can you not love Andy Reid?
The 66-year-old is the fourth head coach in NFL history to notch 300 wins, joining Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and Georga Halas (324) in the exclusive club.
The Chiefs will host the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens in Buffalo in the AFC championship game next Sunday. Kickoff from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.