Chiefs' Andy Reid Cracked Perfect Joke After Securing Career Win No. 300

The cheeseburger-loving head coach is onto his seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

Mike Kadlick

Reid notched his 300th career win on Saturday in Kansas City.
Reid notched his 300th career win on Saturday in Kansas City. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Andy Reid notched his 300th career win on Saturday night as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans 23-14, and is now set to coach in his seventh consecutive AFC championship game

Following the contest, the cheeseburger-loving head coach was asked about the achievement—and cracked the perfect, on-brand joke.

"I joked to the guys that you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight," he said with a smile.

How can you not love Andy Reid?

The 66-year-old is the fourth head coach in NFL history to notch 300 wins, joining Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and Georga Halas (324) in the exclusive club.

The Chiefs will host the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens in Buffalo in the AFC championship game next Sunday. Kickoff from Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

