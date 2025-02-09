SI

Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Sports Awesome Cleats Full of Team's Super Bowl Wins

All four of the Chiefs' Super Bowls were represented on Omenihu's cleats.

Madison Williams

A close-up shot of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu's cleats at Super Bowl LIX.
A close-up shot of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu's cleats at Super Bowl LIX. / Yahoo! Sports/Screengrab
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu sported some pretty sick personalized cleats for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

The chrome cleats donned each one of the Chiefs' four Super Bowl titles as the team looks to win the franchise's fifth on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles. Each Super Bowl win (IV, LIV, LVII and LVIII) was represented on his cleats by that year's logo and the final score. He even included the Super Bowl LIX logo on the side of the cleats.

Omenihu has only won one Super Bowl with the Chiefs, though, as he joined the team in 2023. Still, he found a way to honor the franchise and the team that he plays for.

Here's a closer look at the details of his cleats.

Omenihu's cleats are making a strong case for being the most unique and awesome cleats of the Super Bowl. We'll see what the other Chiefs and Eagles stars walk out in.

Madison Williams
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

