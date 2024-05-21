Assault Charges Dropped Against Chiefs' Rashee Rice
One of Rashee Rice's off the field issues appears to be resolved.
On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that assault charges had been dropped against the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. Rice was under investigation by Dallas police for injuring a photographer at a night club in Dallas on May 7. According to Pelissero, the photographer gave an affadavit to the police saying it was a "misunderstanding" and requesting all charges be dropped.
Rice, who is a full participant at Chiefs OTAs this week, is still facing significant charges stemming from a March arrest for allegedly driving well over 100 miles per hour and causing a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas.
Rice was hit with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, and is getting sued for millions in damages by alleged victims of the crash. There is also the possibility that Rice faces discipline from the NFL in this case for violating the league's code of conduct.
The first round of OTAs for Kansas City will end on Wednesday, May 22. The next significant date on the offseason calender for the Chiefs will come on May 28, the start of the second session of OTAs. As Rice is a full participant in the ongoing activities it seems likely he'll be suiting up over the next few months no matter how things unfold off the field.