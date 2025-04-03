One Returning Chief to Be Excited About in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end room has some strong depth to it. With legendary, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce and an improving Noah Gray, the Chiefs will be getting back their 2024 fourth-round pick in Jared Wiley in 2025, much to the happiness of the organization.
Wiley played in seven games in his rookie campaign, earning himself two starts along the way. Only bringing in one reception for seven receiving yards, Wiley went down due to a torn ACL in a rather odd fashion during a practice that left head coach Andy Reid with two primary tight ends.
No one likes to watch an organization that you are a part of succeed without your presence, but Wiley has to know he is viewed as a future piece of the franchise. With Kelce continuing to age and Gray continuing to improve, Wiley could be back in action to support his team on the field in no time.
This offseason, Wiley has taken to social media to show off his growth to getting back to the field after the repaired ACL. From slowing jogging on a treadmill to strengthening his leaping abilities, Wiley is putting in the work to be ready for the upcoming 2025 campaign.
At the time of the injury, Kelce spoke on Wiley and how much of an impact the injury does for not only the entire team, but the tight end room specifically.
"I hated to see it for (Wiley) because he was really starting to play fast and physical, and really come into his own and play a lot more confident in the offense and his role," Kelce said.
In his final season at TCU, Wiley dropped 520 receiving yards in 47 receptions, both were collegiate career highs. He also scored eight touchdowns and averaged 11.1 yards per reception.
When Wiley returns, the Chiefs Kingdom will likely show him the love he deserves to fight through an injury, especially after he brings in his first reception. While it is likely that they franchise eases Wiley back into action, he should be a strong contributing piece in getting Kansas City back to the top of the AFC West.
