Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Is Excited to Have Travis Kelce Back
The Kansas City Chiefs' passing attack wasn't as methodical and effective in 2024 as it has been in previous years. The reasoning for this is that the Chiefs suffered from an unlucky string of injuries, which prevented them from having their top players in the lineup consistently.
Rashee Rice got injured early in the season, and that drastically hindered the options Patrick Mahomes has on any given down. He had a productive rookie season, but was ready to make his stake even larger in the Chiefs' offense in his sophomore year.
It wasn't enough that Rice got injured, but Hollywood Brown did as well, which meant the Chiefs had to rely on last year's first-round pick, Xavier Worthy, to be game-ready out of the gate. Luckily, he was able to handle being their first option for the most part, but he was meant to be their speedster, who could take advantage of one-on-one matchups due to the immense talent surrounding him on the field.
Injuries weren't the only reason their passing attack wasn't as effective as it once was; it was also due to some key offensive weapons regressing like never before. Travis Kelce's play on the field has been in a gradual decline since 2022, but nobody could've predicted the type of year he had in 2024.
His worst statistical season in the NFL doesn't even cover it; there were times in 2024 when Kelce would abandon plays and show a lack of concentration on the field. The connection between him and Mahomes was still evident, but his age may have caught up with him.
After their Super Bowl loss, there were rumors that Kelce may retire from the NFL and call it a career, just short of making NFL history. Chancellor Johnson is a journalist, and he met up with Rice at a local Houston football camp, and Rice sounded off on how excited he was at having Kelce back for another year.
It'll be crucial for the Chiefs' offense that these two can stay healthy, as without them, the Chiefs' offense becomes less unpredictable. It's a joy for Chiefs players and Chiefs Kingdom alike to have Kelce back for another year, but how much longer will he continue to play in the NFL?
That's why in 2025, the Chiefs have got to get back to the Super Bowl and show the rest of the league that they're still in the middle of their dynasty and they remain the team to beat.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.