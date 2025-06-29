One Analyst Favoriting Chargers Over Chiefs in the AFC West
One team that a lot of people are talking about to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West has been the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs and the Chargers have been having some good battles over the last few seasons, but the Chiefs have been getting the upper hand for the most part.
But this year, a lot of people are the league are liking what they are seeing from the Chargers this offseason and what head coach Jim Harbaugh did in his first season in Los Angeles last season.
The Chargers did make the playoffs last season under Coach Harbaugh, and history tells us that Harbaugh, in his second season with his new team, also takes a huge step the following season. But the Chiefs are not going to have any of that next season.
The Chiefs have been the Champions of the AFC West for the last nine seasons. During that time, no other AFC West team has been able to dethrone them. It is the longest active streak for a team winning its division. The Chiefs will look to extend their streak to ten straight years in 2025.
It will be a tougher task in 2025 because the division has gotten harder, and it could be the best division in the National Football League next season. All the teams have gotten better. All the teams have a good quarterback who will be under center. And all the teams have a great head coach who could all make the Hall of Fame when their careers come to an end.
One analyst likes what he is seeing from the Chargers this offseason but will it be enough to get the Chiefs off the AFC West Championship train?
"Their {Chargers] training camp is going to be fun to watch," said Dan Graziano on NFL Live. "I think they might lead the league in position battles heading into training camp. They are looking to figure out who their two starting outside corners are going to be. They are looking to see who their two starting outside wide receivers are going to be."
"They are having competition at left guard and center. Joe Ortiz, their general manager, and Jim Harbaugh, the head coach, believe in a kind of play, the percentage of playing the roster. Let us bring some talented guys and have them compete with each other."
