The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking long and hard in the mirror this offseason as they have reached the point of being simply postseason contenders for the 2025 season. This was bound to happen at some point as each dynasty has its chink in the armor, and the Chiefs understand that they will have to readjust their approach to key positions in the coming months.

General manager Brett Veach will have to get creative in finding a balance of retooling his roster, which will begin throughout the next few weeks. As free agency will provide the first step to the process, the Chiefs could look closer into adding a player from within their own division, the AFC West, for assistance, turning rivals into new friends, or "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With that in mind, let's look at three free agents from the AFC West the Chiefs could sign in free agency this offseason.

John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman, Denver Broncos

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs need another disruptor with Chris Jones—someone who can generate consistent penetration and chaos in the backfield or collapse the pocket from the middle while adding a level of versatility in this defense under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Franklin-Myers has been a consistent force for the Broncos top defense for the last couple of seasons and will be coveted by teams needing this skill set. Kansas City could be wise to target the veteran interior lineman.

Kenny Pickett, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Chiefs must find a long-term backup who can spot-start when asked. With Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 status in question as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL two months ago, the winner of the backup quarterback battle will essentially be competing to start in Week 1, assuming Mahomes is on the best-case side of a return nine months post-operation. Pickett is likely a long-term backup for his career, but he provides what the Chiefs could pursue in free agency at the position.

Odafe Oweh, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are lucky to have a quality pass rusher like George Karlaftis. They desperately need to add another who can win on an island with a skill set, such as explosiveness, speed-to-power, and flexibility working around the arc. Oweh emerged as that type of player for the Chargers this past season and should be paid handsomely, with Kansas City being the team that should attempt to do so.

