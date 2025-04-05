Chiefs' Andy Reid Gives Injury Update on Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a season where they did not have reliable weapons at the wide receiver position for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get the ball to. That will have to change if the Chiefs want to get back to the Super Bowl and make the offense be explosive once again. When the Chiefs offense is clicking, no defense in the league can stop them.
The Chiefs tried many things last season to try to get it going with their receivers, but most of them did not work out. Mostly, it was due to injuries, and for others, they could not find chemistry with the new offense.
The Chiefs did re-sign most of their group back for the 2025 season. The key for them is going to be if they can stay healthy during the season and be there when it matters the most.
The Chiefs offense will be getting Rashee Rice back next season, he was a huge piece that was missing from the offense last season. Rice had a good rookie campaign where he nearly had 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns. But last season, he only played in four games and had knee surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp.
Rice was in line for a breakout season in year two but now he will look for that in year three and now with rookie standout Xavier Worthy. If Worthy and Rice can stay on the field together next season it is going to be hard for defenses to cover them both. These young receivers are the future for the Chiefs but it is all about staying on the field healthy.
Head coach Andy Reid gave a positive update on Rice.
“He’s on track to be ready,” said Reid. “We’ll see. He’s working his tail off right now, I know.”
The Chiefs will now focus on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where they could be looking for another young, talented wide receiver. A spot in the wide receiver room is not a guarantee on the Chiefs, but the team has done a good job in getting good weapons for Mahomes and now will look to have them on the field in 2025.
