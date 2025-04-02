Should Chiefs Seek Reunion with Tyreek Hill?
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason—more moves than many people around the NFL thought they would make. But the team is trying to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. The moves they made all make sense, and general manager Brett Veach made them because he believes those players will come in and help the Chiefs win games in 2025.
The Chiefs still have some holes to fill and there are a couple of ways they can get them filled. They can go after the remaining free agents that have not been signed, they can trade for a player if the deal makes sense, or they can pick up more talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
For the Chiefs, the offseason has been about finding ways to help their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Even with leading the team to the Super Bowl last season, Mahomes had a tough season in 2024. He was sacked the most in his career last season. He also did not have a good offensive line, and his receivers were not there because of injuries.
Mahomes' former teammate, Tyreek Hill, has been linked to the Chiefs in a potential reunion since he made his comments about "being done" with his current team, the Miami Dolphins.
For a deal to get done, the Chiefs would have to trade some draft capital and probably a player to make the contract workout and the trade to make sense for both sides.
"Hill is coming off a down campaign, but he also played through a broken wrist, per his agent, and Tua Tagovailoa missed a handful of games because of a concussion. Those two factors would certainly explain his struggles," said Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News.
"The Chiefs would likely have to give up a Day 2 pick for Hill, but the good news is he's under contract through 2026, so he wouldn't be a rental. The superstar wide receiver would be just what the doctor ordered for the Chiefs' receiver concerns."
Adding Hill back on the Chiefs would make them a dangerous offense once again. We will have to see if the Chiefs want to attempt to make a trade for Hill.
