Chiefs DL Prospect Ranked Well For Position
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be a great opportunity to continue adding to their roster and make it not only better but complete. The Chiefs will be looking at certain positions to add to their roster and it is going to be interesting to see what their approach is earlier on. Will it be defensive or offensive-heavy?
We know that one area the Chiefs want to improve on next season and can address in the draft is the defensive line. If they can find a young, talented defensive lineman who can take advantage of playing alongside Chris Jones, the Chiefs' defense can be a problem for an offense next season.
The Chiefs will not get a chance to go after the top two defensive lineman in the draft, but one of their prospects still ranked high in the draft.
The Chiefs can select Mike Green out of Marshall. Green is an edge rusher with a lot of potential and can be a great addition to the Chiefs' roster.
"Green started out at Virginia and then transferred to Marshall, where he led the FBS with 17 sacks and 23 tackles for loss last season. He has both speed and power moves, plus he's another former off-ball linebacker, so teams can occasionally drop him into coverage," said Aaron Schatz of ESPN.
"At his pro day, Green chose to run the three-cone drill and shuttle but did no other workouts, which was very unusual. Perhaps Green knew to focus on what he did best because his three-cone time of 6.85 seconds was the fastest in this year's edge rusher class and among the top times for all edge rushers in SackSEER's database. For other workouts, we had to use projections based on weight."
Green can be that defensive lineman the Chiefs have been looking for.
"High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level. Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
As well as like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE