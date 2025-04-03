2025 NFL Draft: OT Prospect Could Be Steal for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest struggle in the 2024 season was the offensive line. The Chiefs offensive line was not able to provide the protection that the offensive needed and that quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season. The Chiefs are looking to upgrade the offensive line heading into the 2025 NFL Season.
The Chiefs had problems at the offensive tackle positions, as they had to change up their tackle spots multiple times last season. To end their campaign, they had to throw their former guard Joe Thuney at the left tackle. That is something a team never wants to do.
The Chiefs did, however, go out and sign Jaylon Moore in free agency this offseason. Moore has not been a starter in the NFL, but he has a lot of potential and was learning from one of the best tackles of all time, Trent Williams, during his time in San Francisco. Even if Moore plans out, the Chiefs will still want to address the other tackle position.
One prospect that is flying under the radar and that the Chiefs could take outside of the first round is Charles Grant out of William & Mary University.
Grant is a bigger-sized tackle that can give the Chiefs' offense the protection they are looking for. He is also a good fit because he can come in and be a starter right away.
"Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage."
The Chiefs can get a steal with Grant. Grant will make the offensive more explosive by allowing Mahomes to have that much needed protection and the ability for Mahomes to throw the ball down the field. The Chiefs will keep close tabs on Grant as the draft gets closer.
