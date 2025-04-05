Could Chiefs Land Local Talent For Offense?
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the final stages of getting their draft board in order. The Chiefs have had an interesting offseason since their season ended last season. They have weathered the storm that presented problems to them early in the offseason, and now they will look to have another strong draft class.
The Chiefs will look to improve in the areas in which they struggled in last season. For starters, it begins with the offensive.
We all know that the offensive line was the weakness of the team. They did what they had to do by signing a left tackle in free agency, but they should want to beef up the whole offensive line, even if it's just depth.
The team will look to add to the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have been a team in recent years that has found success in different rounds of the draft, so selecting an offensive lineman can come at the beginning, middle, or end. The Chiefs should want to select players that best fit their needs and the scheme they run.
One prospect that the Chiefs could draft is from Kansas City but played his college football at the University of Minnesota. Offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery would be a great fit for the Chiefs' offensive line. He was first-team All-Big Ten last season and won the Big Ten Offensive Line of the Year award.
"Three-year starter at left tackle with good power. Ersery is not a natural bender, which creates disadvantages with leverage and when attempting to mirror moving fronts. He’s well-versed in Minnesota’s outside zone attack, but might be more consistent in power, inside zone and hat-on-hat matchups," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s huge, but he sets with good quickness to the rush, using his length and hand strength to gather it or lock it out. His anchor is derived from his upper half, which opens him to hand counters. Ersery has the potential to become an average starting tackle on the right side, but his success will be tied to matchups across from him."
Ersery can provide the protection the Chiefs are looking to get the offense back on track in 2025. He also will be a player that can come in his rookie season and start right away if needed.
