The Future is Bright for Chiefs Rookie Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs' name was in the running for offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State all offseason, leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Several mock drafts had Simmons going to Kansas City, and when they were on the clock, the Chiefs had no other option than to take arguably the best offensive lineman available in the draft pool.
The offensive line for the Chiefs needed upgrading this offseason, and with the addition of Simmons, regardless of Simmons recovering from a left knee injury, it provides that upgrade. When Simmons is fully healthy, he will soon make the other 31 NFL franchises regret passing on him in the draft process.
Simmons and the Chiefs have quickly become a match made in heaven. Several Chiefs players, both young and old, have chimed in on Simmons and the work ethic he has shown thus far this offseason through OTAs and rookie minicamp. As head coach Andy Reid revealed, Simmons should be fully ready to participate with the roster in the upcoming training camp.
Before his injury, Simmons was one of the better options for the Ohio State Buckeyes on the offensive line. The drive and passion that Simmons has to be great is what led him to Kansas City, and it's the same mentality that he looks to keep for the next four years of his rookie contract.
Simmons was featured on the Chiefs' YouTube channel in a series titled "Journey Through the Jerseys," where he revealed that he didn't know where he was going to end up in the draft process.
"There was a few teams that I got a gist of who was going to take me, and I didn't know which one it was at all. So after I think around like the 23rd pick, I started like, "All right, there's probably two, maybe one team that'll take me." Good old Brett, my phone and then made me a Chief," Simmons recalled.
Simmons knows that there are veterans who may have an extra edge on him this season on the Chiefs roster, but he makes it bluntly known that when his number is called, he's going to give it all he has. And that is why Chiefs fans will quickly come to love Simmons in Kansas City.
