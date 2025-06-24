Chiefs' Josh Simmons is Impressing Early
Going into the new season, the Kansas City Chiefs needed to address their offensive line issues. Last year, the Chiefs had a tough time finding success with their offensive line, which led to quarterback Patrick Mahomes being sacked the most he's ever been in his career.
The Chiefs decided to address their offensive line issues through the 2025 NFL Draft by drafting Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons. Simmons has a ton of experience playing at the left tackle position, an area that the franchise needed to add depth to. Lucky for Kansas City, they look to have found their guy.
Simmons was highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen available in the draft, even with an injury that took away the final games of his senior season. The left knee injury has been closely monitored this offseason, but Simmons is just waiting to get the sign that he can participate 100%.
"This time last year, I was anticipating going a lot harder, but everything happens for a reason. I trust the staff around me, the players around me, so I'm just doing what I can," Simmons told the media following mandatory minicamp.
Simmons has the makeup of a future star in the NFL, so long as he stays healthy in his recovery. Likely to become the starting left tackle for the franchise to start the campaign, Simmons has only impressed the likes of Matt Nagy, head coach Andy Reid, and even CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan.
Sullivan listed Simmons as the Chiefs representative for one positive takeaway thus far this offseason.
"The Ohio State product was looked at as arguably the top tackle prospect in the 2025 class, but fell to the Chiefs in the bottom of the first round due to a torn patellar injury he suffered with the Buckeyes," Sullivan wrote. "While that may have contributed to his fall, Simmons has been on the field throughout the offseason program, and Andy Reid also noted that he'll be a full participant come training camp."
Simmons has the size, strength, and drive to have a successful rookie campaign with the Chiefs, but the coaching and medical staff shouldn't let up on his recovery process until he proves the left knee is no longer an issue.
