What Latest Injury Report Says About Chiefs' Patchwork Offensive Front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs made no changes to their injury report on Thursday, all but solidifying a starting lineup that will include three backups on their offensive line.

But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will get another opportunity to capitalize on an opponent injury this week, and this time it involves the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense.

The Texans on Thursday placed on injured reserve starting defensive tackle Tim Settle. The eighth-year veteran, who sacked Josh Allen two weeks ago in Houston’s impressive win over Buffalo, underwent foot surgery.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He might not be the only defensive starter sidelined when the Texans (7-5) visit the Chiefs (6-6) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Two key starters in the Texans’ secondary, safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Reed had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in that win over the Bills. Lassiter has two interceptions.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston did receive good news, though, on defensive ends Will Anderson (chest/shoulder) and Denico Autry (knee), who both returned to limited practice on Thursday after sitting out the day before. Another starter, rookie running back Woody Marks (ankle), also returned to practice in limited fashion after missing Wednesday.

Chiefs update

The Chiefs are on track to start two backup tackles against that formidable Texans defense, Wanya Morris on the left and Jaylon Moore on the right. Morris is expected to replace rookie Josh Simmons, placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. Moore is likely to replace Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee), who missed a second straight practice on Thursday.

Morris started 11 games last season, 10 at left tackle and one at right. He also played the last 18 minutes at left tackle in last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, replacing Simmons.

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) at the line of scrimmage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

At right guard, Trey Smith (ankle) also missed a second straight practice on Thursday and is likely to miss a second straight game. Mike Caliendo is in line to replace Smith. Both Caliendo and Morris saw action on the offensive line against Houston late last season, a plus for the Chiefs.

Eye on the secondary

In another plus for the Chiefs, Bryan Cook was listed as full participation for a second straight practice on Thursday. The starting safety missed most of last week’s loss with a sprained ankle but figures to return on Sunday. The Chiefs missed him badly against the Cowboys.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

However, cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) missed a second consecutive practice and may have to sit out again this week, something that could affect the Chiefs’ ability to sack C.J. Stroud on Sunday.

Chiefs Kingdom: Don't miss a minute of the Internet’s best analysis and in-depth news. Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter delivered to your email each morning!