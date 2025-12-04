What Latest Injury Report Says About Chiefs' Patchwork Offensive Front
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs made no changes to their injury report on Thursday, all but solidifying a starting lineup that will include three backups on their offensive line.
But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will get another opportunity to capitalize on an opponent injury this week, and this time it involves the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense.
The Texans on Thursday placed on injured reserve starting defensive tackle Tim Settle. The eighth-year veteran, who sacked Josh Allen two weeks ago in Houston’s impressive win over Buffalo, underwent foot surgery.
He might not be the only defensive starter sidelined when the Texans (7-5) visit the Chiefs (6-6) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Two key starters in the Texans’ secondary, safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot), missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Reed had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery in that win over the Bills. Lassiter has two interceptions.
Houston did receive good news, though, on defensive ends Will Anderson (chest/shoulder) and Denico Autry (knee), who both returned to limited practice on Thursday after sitting out the day before. Another starter, rookie running back Woody Marks (ankle), also returned to practice in limited fashion after missing Wednesday.
Chiefs update
The Chiefs are on track to start two backup tackles against that formidable Texans defense, Wanya Morris on the left and Jaylon Moore on the right. Morris is expected to replace rookie Josh Simmons, placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery. Moore is likely to replace Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee), who missed a second straight practice on Thursday.
Morris started 11 games last season, 10 at left tackle and one at right. He also played the last 18 minutes at left tackle in last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, replacing Simmons.
At right guard, Trey Smith (ankle) also missed a second straight practice on Thursday and is likely to miss a second straight game. Mike Caliendo is in line to replace Smith. Both Caliendo and Morris saw action on the offensive line against Houston late last season, a plus for the Chiefs.
Eye on the secondary
In another plus for the Chiefs, Bryan Cook was listed as full participation for a second straight practice on Thursday. The starting safety missed most of last week’s loss with a sprained ankle but figures to return on Sunday. The Chiefs missed him badly against the Cowboys.
However, cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) missed a second consecutive practice and may have to sit out again this week, something that could affect the Chiefs’ ability to sack C.J. Stroud on Sunday.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert