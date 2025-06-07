Who Makes the Most Sense At LG For the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs' main trouble last season came on the offensive line, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was brought down the most he's ever been in his career. The real weakness came on the left side of the line, both at left tackle and guard.
The Chiefs addressed their left tackle issue by drafting Josh Simmons with the franchise's first-round pick. They also added Jaylon Moore through free agency, who could get the job depending on the health of Simmons' left knee, which he destroyed in his senior year with Ohio State.
But, one of the biggest concerns on the offensive line resides at the guard position. After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a healthy amount of competition to fill the starting left guard role. So, who would be the best option?
Mike Caliendo
Caliendo saw three starts last season with the Chiefs, his second year playing in the NFL. However, his stengths greatly came off the bench. But with Thuney gone, Caliendo could very well be the best option for the Chiefs to choose from.
He, without a doubt, has a ton to learn, as his overall PFF grade doesn't scream that he's the best guard. But, head coach Andy Reid said he would be competing for the role this offseason, and depending on how that works out, Calideno could become the every-game starter at guard.
Kingsley Suamataia
Suamataia was the other name that head coach Andy Reid dropped when it came to the competition at the left guard role. Suamataia has a higher ceiling than Caliendo, as the Chiefs took him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The young guard has been cracking breakout player candidate rankings all over the internet, and seeing what he's done thus far at OTAs, he is going to give Caliendo a run for his money for the role.
Tremayne Anchrum
A late addition, and with more experience at right guard, Anchrum could easily slide into the conversation for the left guard role. If both Caliendo and Suamataia don't impress the Chiefs coaches in their competition, it might be best to give the role to a veteran looking to revive his career.
All three should be considered, but when it comes down to who's the best option to choose, all will soon be answered with the mandatory minicamp just around the corner.
As always, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.