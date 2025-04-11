Where Chiefs HC Andy Reid Ranks Among NFL Head Coaches
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing end to a special season in which they went 15-2 in the regular season. However, the Chiefs have been the best organization in the National Football League over the last five seasons.
Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have guided the Chiefs to unprecedented heights since being paired together. They consistently set the tone for Kansas City, making them arguably the toughest team to beat every year.
Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports recently ranked every coach in the National Football League. Daughterty separated the rankings by returning coaches and coaches in their first seasons with new teams. Daughterty ranked Reid as the top coach in the league heading into next season.
"Andy Reid pushed it to the limit. How long can an offense survive on sheer scheme and quarterback play alone? Until the first half of the Super Bowl, it turns out. What felt like comeuppance to bored fans nationwide — the Chiefs finally stopped getting away with it — was actually a noble failure. Because even if you have Patrick Mahomes, you are not typically reaching the “big game” if you lack pass-catching depth, a cohesive offensive line, or any rushing attack whatsoever," Daughterty said.
Daugherty noted that Reid and Mahomes give the Chiefs an advantage for various reasons. However, the fact that each is one of the best at what they do individually makes them a challenging duo to stop.
"Mahomes’ execution makes the entire history-making project possible, but it is Reid’s vision he’s implementing. Even if you believe Mahomes would be [Tom] Brady 2.0 without his Belichick, Reid has something Bill doesn’t: a lengthy track record without his QB. It can be difficult to remember Reid won over 60 percent of his games as NFL head coach before Mahomes became a starter," Daugherty said.
"Mahomes has sanded over Reid’s imperfections. That is inarguable. But if finally finding the right quarterback makes you an almost yearly Super Bowl participant, that means your baseline was already one of the highest in league history. Reid will never be perfect. He’s still as close as any coach in football right now."
