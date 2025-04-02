Analyzing the Composition of the Chiefs' Roster
Despite their Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs still have one of the best rosters in the National Football League heading into next season. The Chiefs will spend the offseason finding ways to improve their roster, but they are still ahead of most teams in the league.
Over time, and through both the NFL Draft and free agency, Kansas City has strategically added some of the best players in the league at their positions. Soon, the Chiefs will have a chance to do so again in the draft.
The Pro Football Network recently analyzed the composition of every team in the National Football League, ranking each team in several categories, including the percentage of players drafted by the team, players signed in free agency, and the average age of players.
"The Kansas City Chiefs’ three signature players will all be over 30 years old by the end of September, with Patrick Mahomes soon to join Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Despite that, the Chiefs are among the younger teams in the NFL, a reflection of Brett Veach consistently choosing to move on from most older starters in favor of younger talent," PFN said.
"That’s partly out of necessity with some massive contracts on the roster. But from Tyreek Hill to L’Jarius Sneed and Joe Thuney, we’ve seen Kansas City make some difficult choices in the name of sustainability. Trading those stars for draft picks has enabled the Chiefs to fill their roster with a steady stream of picks, allowing them to rank top-10 in homegrown rate."
Overall, Kansas City is a well put together team, filled with players that were drafted in the first two days of the draft. Many of the Chiefs starters heading into next season were drafted on one of the first two days of the draft, showing just how successful the Chiefs have done in the draft.
"The Chiefs are fairly balanced in terms of the areas of the draft that make up their roster. However, many of the early draft picks are on offense. Of their current projected starters, eight of them were drafted within the first three rounds. The only exceptions are seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco, sixth-rounder Trey Smith, and fifth-rounder Jaylon Moore," PFN Said.
