Grading the Kansas City Chiefs' Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs had a productive NFL Draft and free agency period after entering the offseason with several potential roster issues.
With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and most teams having already made their most significant offseason moves, Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network graded every team's offseason moves. He gave Kansas City a B grade for their productivity in free agency and the NFL Draft.
"The Kansas City Chiefs did most of their work early in free agency, locking up Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal to be their left tackle. It was an intriguing move for a player who has flashed his ability but has not been a full-time starter in his career. The front office addressed the team's most pressing need, but the jury is still out on whether or not Moore is the right replacement," Austin said.
"The Chiefs retained a bunch of their own free agents, including franchise tagging Trey Smith and re-signing Hollywood Brown and Nick Bolton. They traded away a big piece of their offensive line in Joe Thuney, though. It will be interesting to see if Kingsley Suamataia can step into the starting role at left guard. Losing Justin Reid and his veteran leadership could hurt, but Jalen Hicks appears ready for a larger role at safety.
Austin noted that general manager Brett Veach was determined to have a successful draft and did precisely that. Kansas City added several players at positions of need this offseason. While most of their moves were quiet, under-the-radar type moves, they were helpful ones, nonetheless.
"Brett Veach and the front office had a strong showing in the 2025 NFL Draft. Getting Josh Simmons with the final pick of Round 1 was quite the coup. He fell due to injury concerns from a torn patellar tendon, but the Chiefs could afford to gamble on him. The talent is undeniable. Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and wide receiver Jalen Royals could each make tangible contributions in Year 1," Austin said.
"Despite the standout draft class, the lingering questions on the offensive line prevent Kansas City from getting too high a grade."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.